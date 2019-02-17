Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Feb. 18

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Feb. 17, 2019

41st Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Pierpont, Bridge Valley Advanced Technology Center Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Citizens Defense League; Attorney General Rotunda; West Virginians for Life Rally, Capitol North Steps.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 36 : US Army CPL Cory M. Hewitt Memorial Bridge

: US Army CPL Cory M. Hewitt Memorial Bridge SCR 37 : Urging Bureau for Public Health designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as public health issue

: Urging Bureau for Public Health designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as public health issue SCR 38 : Urging CSX support New River Train

: Urging CSX support New River Train SR 48 : Designating February 18, 2019, as Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day

: Designating February 18, 2019, as Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day SR 49 : Designating February 18, 2019, as Advanced Technology Center Day

: Designating February 18, 2019, as Advanced Technology Center Day SR 50: Congratulating Fairmont Senior High School football team for winning 2018 Class AA state football championship

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 25 : US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge

: US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge SCR 35: Designating days for displaying Honor and Remember Flag at WV Veterans Memorial

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 259 : Expanding Coyote Control Program

: Expanding Coyote Control Program Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 266 : Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 (original similar to HB 2366)

: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 (original similar to HB 2366) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 295 : Relating to crimes against public justice (original similar to HB 3000)

: Relating to crimes against public justice (original similar to HB 3000) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 489 : Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act (original similar to HB 2806)

: Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act (original similar to HB 2806) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 502 : Exempting sales of investment metal bullion and coins

: Exempting sales of investment metal bullion and coins Eng. SB 545 : Relating to HIV testing

: Relating to HIV testing Eng. SB 550 : Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state

: Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2481: Permitting retail sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays after 1 p.m. – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 29 : Creating ten-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites

: Creating ten-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites Com. Sub. for SB 117 : Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments

: Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments Com. Sub. for SB 147 : Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities (original similar to HB 2496)

: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities (original similar to HB 2496) SB 333 : Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes

: Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes Com. Sub. for SB 512 : Regulating pawnbrokers

: Regulating pawnbrokers SB 617 : Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund

: Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund SB 618: Relating to effect on levy rate when appraisal results in tax increase

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 310 : Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB 2754)

: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB 2754) Com. Sub. for SB 326 : Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning (original similar to HB 2482)

: Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning (original similar to HB 2482) Com. Sub. for SB 344 : Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB 2560)

: Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB 2560) Com. Sub. for SB 360 : Relating to third-party litigation financing

: Relating to third-party litigation financing SB 519 : Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB 2880)

: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB 2880) Com. Sub. for SB 553 : Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions

: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions SB 587 : Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers

: Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers Com. Sub. for SB 601 : Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates

: Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates SB 635 : Relating generally to coal mining activities

: Relating generally to coal mining activities SB 636 : Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission

: Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2324 : Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (Com. amend. pending)

: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607 : Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB 434)

: Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB 434) Eng. HB 2666 : Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 446)

: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 446) Eng. HB 2668: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Com. amend. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

SB 613 : Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses

: Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses SB 517 : Allowing owner or lessee sell crop damage

: Allowing owner or lessee sell crop damage SB 572: Prohibiting county assessor from reclassifying managed timberland property

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 485 : Defining reduction in coverage and clarifying termination for property insurance

: Defining reduction in coverage and clarifying termination for property insurance Com. Sub. for SB 506 : Relating to guaranty associations

: Relating to guaranty associations SB 531 : Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims

: Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims Com. Sub. for SB 583: Creating financial technology sandbox program for testing of financial products and services

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 44 : Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2019

: Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2019 SB 305 : Prohibiting waste of big game animals

: Prohibiting waste of big game animals SB 415 : Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act

: Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act SB 529 : Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act

: Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act SB 547 : Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands

: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands SB 585: Defining “stalking” as repeated course of conduct

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 11 : Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature

: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature Com. Sun. for SB 546: Relating to health care provider taxes

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, February 18, 2019

SB 637 : Relating to revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificates (Blair)

: Relating to revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificates (Blair) SB 638 : Creating Court Reporter Act of 2019 (Weld)

: Creating Court Reporter Act of 2019 (Weld) SB 639 : Relating to salaries for Division of Forestry members (Sypolt)

: Relating to salaries for Division of Forestry members (Sypolt) SB 640 : Regulating sudden cardiac arrest prevention (Stollings)

: Regulating sudden cardiac arrest prevention (Stollings) SB 641 : Relating to Primary Care Support Program (Maroney, Takubo)

: Relating to Primary Care Support Program (Maroney, Takubo) SB 642 : Providing options in living wills and combined medical powers of attorney and living wills (Maroney, Azinger, Rucker, Takubo)

: Providing options in living wills and combined medical powers of attorney and living wills (Maroney, Azinger, Rucker, Takubo) SB 643 : Creating Company-Specific Subsidy Interstate Compact (Romano, Baldwin, Beach, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Woelfel)

: Creating Company-Specific Subsidy Interstate Compact (Romano, Baldwin, Beach, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Woelfel) SB 644 : Clarifying authority of State Athletic Commission in regard to boxing and mixed martial arts events (Maynard, by request)

: Clarifying authority of State Athletic Commission in regard to boxing and mixed martial arts events (Maynard, by request) SB 645 : Relating to Health Care Choice Act (Maynard)

: Relating to Health Care Choice Act (Maynard) SB 646 : Providing automated license plate reader systems (Clements)

: Providing automated license plate reader systems (Clements) SB 647 : Relating to motor vehicle inspections (Baldwin)

: Relating to motor vehicle inspections (Baldwin) SB 648 : Reorganizing Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training (Smith)

: Reorganizing Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training (Smith) SB 649 : Relating to sales tax on motor vehicles (Trump)

: Relating to sales tax on motor vehicles (Trump) SB 650 : Protecting consumers from price gouging after state of emergency (Tarr)

: Protecting consumers from price gouging after state of emergency (Tarr) SB 651 : Relating to DNR ability to enter into certain contracts (Maynard, by request)

: Relating to DNR ability to enter into certain contracts (Maynard, by request) SB 652 : Prohibiting certain misleading pharmaceutical advertising practices (Baldwin)

: Prohibiting certain misleading pharmaceutical advertising practices (Baldwin) SB 653 : Relating generally to practice of medical corporations (Stollings, Maroney)

: Relating generally to practice of medical corporations (Stollings, Maroney) SB 654 : Amending definition of “mortgage loan originator” (Azinger)

: Amending definition of “mortgage loan originator” (Azinger) SB 655 : Relating to conservation districts generally (Trump)

: Relating to conservation districts generally (Trump) SB 656 : Relating to electronic filing of tax returns (Blair)

: Relating to electronic filing of tax returns (Blair) SB 657 : Providing consumer protection regarding self-propelled farm equipment (Sypolt)

: Providing consumer protection regarding self-propelled farm equipment (Sypolt) SB 658 : Relating to motor vehicle salesperson licenses (Romano)

: Relating to motor vehicle salesperson licenses (Romano) SB 659 : Relating of wages of persons with disabilities (Jeffries, Palumbo, Plymale, Rucker, Weld, Woelfel)

: Relating of wages of persons with disabilities (Jeffries, Palumbo, Plymale, Rucker, Weld, Woelfel) SB 660 : Relating to standards for factory-built homes (Boso)

: Relating to standards for factory-built homes (Boso) SB 661 : Requiring health care providers make available to patients estimate of standard charges for items and services provided (Maynard)

: Requiring health care providers make available to patients estimate of standard charges for items and services provided (Maynard) SB 662 : Permitting civil actions by social media website (Maynard)

: Permitting civil actions by social media website (Maynard) SB 663: Providing recourse for bidders for minor or technical error on construction contract (Romano)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10 a.m. – Advanced Technology Citation, Delegates Caputo, Miley, et al.

10:10 a.m. – Fairmont Senior High

10:30 a.m. – Pancreatic Cancer Citation, Delegate Phillips.

House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2768 – Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2834 – Updating and modernizing the minimum spacing provisions for the drilling of horizontal deep wells

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2849 – Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians

SECOND READING

S. B. 377 – Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending) (Amendments Pending)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2439 – Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2542 – Permitting directors of county emergency phone systems to obtain mobile-phone emergency lines

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2947 – Relating generally to telemedicine prescription practice requirements and exceptions

H. B. 2958 – Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2486 – Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2975 – Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 432M

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Finance

2:00 p.m. – Room 460M

Bills:

