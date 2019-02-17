Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Feb. 18
Monday, Feb. 17, 2019
41st Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: Pierpont, Bridge Valley Advanced Technology Center Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Citizens Defense League; Attorney General Rotunda; West Virginians for Life Rally, Capitol North Steps.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 36: US Army CPL Cory M. Hewitt Memorial Bridge
- SCR 37: Urging Bureau for Public Health designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as public health issue
- SCR 38: Urging CSX support New River Train
- SR 48: Designating February 18, 2019, as Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day
- SR 49: Designating February 18, 2019, as Advanced Technology Center Day
- SR 50: Congratulating Fairmont Senior High School football team for winning 2018 Class AA state football championship
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- Com. Sub. for SCR 25: US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge
- SCR 35: Designating days for displaying Honor and Remember Flag at WV Veterans Memorial
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 259: Expanding Coyote Control Program
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 266: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 (original similar to HB 2366)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 295: Relating to crimes against public justice (original similar to HB 3000)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 489: Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act (original similar to HB 2806)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 502: Exempting sales of investment metal bullion and coins
- Eng. SB 545: Relating to HIV testing
- Eng. SB 550: Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2481: Permitting retail sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays after 1 p.m. – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 29: Creating ten-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites
- Com. Sub. for SB 117: Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments
- Com. Sub. for SB 147: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities (original similar to HB 2496)
- SB 333: Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes
- Com. Sub. for SB 512: Regulating pawnbrokers
- SB 617: Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund
- SB 618: Relating to effect on levy rate when appraisal results in tax increase
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 310: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB 2754)
- Com. Sub. for SB 326: Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning (original similar to HB 2482)
- Com. Sub. for SB 344: Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB 2560)
- Com. Sub. for SB 360: Relating to third-party litigation financing
- SB 519: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB 2880)
- Com. Sub. for SB 553: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions
- SB 587: Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers
- Com. Sub. for SB 601: Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates
- SB 635: Relating generally to coal mining activities
- SB 636: Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2324: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607: Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB 434)
- Eng. HB 2666: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 446)
- Eng. HB 2668: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Com. amend. pending)
1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)
- SB 613: Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses
- SB 517: Allowing owner or lessee sell crop damage
- SB 572: Prohibiting county assessor from reclassifying managed timberland property
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for SB 485: Defining reduction in coverage and clarifying termination for property insurance
- Com. Sub. for SB 506: Relating to guaranty associations
- SB 531: Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims
- Com. Sub. for SB 583: Creating financial technology sandbox program for testing of financial products and services
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 44: Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2019
- SB 305: Prohibiting waste of big game animals
- SB 415: Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act
- SB 529: Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act
- SB 547: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands
- SB 585: Defining “stalking” as repeated course of conduct
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 11: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature
- Com. Sun. for SB 546: Relating to health care provider taxes
Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, February 18, 2019
- SB 637: Relating to revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificates (Blair)
- SB 638: Creating Court Reporter Act of 2019 (Weld)
- SB 639: Relating to salaries for Division of Forestry members (Sypolt)
- SB 640: Regulating sudden cardiac arrest prevention (Stollings)
- SB 641: Relating to Primary Care Support Program (Maroney, Takubo)
- SB 642: Providing options in living wills and combined medical powers of attorney and living wills (Maroney, Azinger, Rucker, Takubo)
- SB 643: Creating Company-Specific Subsidy Interstate Compact (Romano, Baldwin, Beach, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Woelfel)
- SB 644: Clarifying authority of State Athletic Commission in regard to boxing and mixed martial arts events (Maynard, by request)
- SB 645: Relating to Health Care Choice Act (Maynard)
- SB 646: Providing automated license plate reader systems (Clements)
- SB 647: Relating to motor vehicle inspections (Baldwin)
- SB 648: Reorganizing Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training (Smith)
- SB 649: Relating to sales tax on motor vehicles (Trump)
- SB 650: Protecting consumers from price gouging after state of emergency (Tarr)
- SB 651: Relating to DNR ability to enter into certain contracts (Maynard, by request)
- SB 652: Prohibiting certain misleading pharmaceutical advertising practices (Baldwin)
- SB 653: Relating generally to practice of medical corporations (Stollings, Maroney)
- SB 654: Amending definition of “mortgage loan originator” (Azinger)
- SB 655: Relating to conservation districts generally (Trump)
- SB 656: Relating to electronic filing of tax returns (Blair)
- SB 657: Providing consumer protection regarding self-propelled farm equipment (Sypolt)
- SB 658: Relating to motor vehicle salesperson licenses (Romano)
- SB 659: Relating of wages of persons with disabilities (Jeffries, Palumbo, Plymale, Rucker, Weld, Woelfel)
- SB 660: Relating to standards for factory-built homes (Boso)
- SB 661: Requiring health care providers make available to patients estimate of standard charges for items and services provided (Maynard)
- SB 662: Permitting civil actions by social media website (Maynard)
- SB 663: Providing recourse for bidders for minor or technical error on construction contract (Romano)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10 a.m. – Advanced Technology Citation, Delegates Caputo, Miley, et al.
- 10:10 a.m. – Fairmont Senior High
- 10:30 a.m. – Pancreatic Cancer Citation, Delegate Phillips.
House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2768 – Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2834 – Updating and modernizing the minimum spacing provisions for the drilling of horizontal deep wells
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2849 – Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians
SECOND READING
- S. B. 377 – Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending) (Amendments Pending)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2439 – Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2542 – Permitting directors of county emergency phone systems to obtain mobile-phone emergency lines
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2947 – Relating generally to telemedicine prescription practice requirements and exceptions
- H. B. 2958 – Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2486 – Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2975 – Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
- H. B. 3018, Relating to the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency’s reimbursement of air-ambulance providers,
- H. B. 3057, Relating to the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund,
- H. B. 2699, Relating to municipal annexation by minor boundary adjustment,
- H. B. 2540, Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish,
- H. B. 2646, Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees,
- H. B. 2361, Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance,
- H. B. 2837, Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering,
- H. B. 2934, Permitting interactive wagering authorized as West Virginia Lottery interactive wagering activities,
- H. B. 2441, Removing certain requirements related to wages for construction of public improvements
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 432M
- H. B. 3012, Providing new graduates of an in-state or out-of-state higher educational institution a tax credit on the personal property tax.
- H. B. 3063, Relating to a home Instruction and private school tax credit.
- H. B. 3001, Increasing compensation of county board of education members.
- H. B. 3128, Changing the recommended guidelines for full-day and half-day cooks to the minimum ratio of one cook for every 110 meals.
- H. B. 2447, Exempting certain kindergartens, preschools and school education programs that are operated by a private school from state licensure requirements.
- H. B. 2719, Establishing an optional bus operator in residence program for school districts.
- H. B. 2551, Requiring the State Board of Education to develop a method for funding student transportation costs as a stand-alone consideration.
- H. B. 2882, Creating a health professionals’ student loan programs.
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- Com. Sub. for SB 157, Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules. (JUD)
- Com. Sub. for SB 199, Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules. (JUD)
- HB 2932, Transferring regulation and licensing of charitable bingo, charitable raffles, and charitable raffle boards.
- HB 2954, Defining certain terms used in insurance.
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Committee on Finance
2:00 p.m. – Room 460M
(***Agenda to be posted.***)
*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***
