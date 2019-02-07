Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 8
Friday, Feb. 7, 2019
31th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: WV Rural Health Association, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas,
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
THIRD READING
- Eng. SB 16: Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 30: Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (original similar to HB 2400)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 90: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 237: Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 263: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 323: Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities (original similar to HB 2468, SB 385)
- Eng. SB 343: Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601)
- Eng. SB 346: Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (original similar to HB 2566)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 356: Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information (original similar to HB 2698)
- Eng. SB 453: Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 13: Relating to distributions from State Excess Lottery Fund
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 14: Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 19: Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 317: Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority
- Com. Sub. for SB 352: Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of services, goods, and commodities (original similar to HB 2772)
- Com. Sub. for SB 408: Determining indigency for public defender services
- Com. Sub. for SB 496: Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture
- SB 499: Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes
- SB 542: Relating to registration fees for military-related special registration plates
- Com. Sub. for SJR 5: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2191: Relating generally to limited video lottery
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2307: Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 26: Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems (original similar to HB 2780)
- SB 153: Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants
- SB 440: Relating to Antihazing Law
- SB 442: Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission (original similar to HB 2795)
- SB 443: Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions (original similar to HB2782)
- SB 444: Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions
- SB 452: Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (original similar to HB 2783)
- Com. Sub. for SB 491: Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing
- Eng. HB 2459: Exercising authority to exempt individuals domiciled within the state from certain restrictions contained in federal law – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2492: Relating to mandatory reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children – (Com. amend. pending)
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10:30 a.m. – WV Rural Health Association
9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 66: Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices
- SB 74: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits
- SB 261: Relating to number of magistrates serving each county
Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, February 8, 2019
- SB 555: Relating to authority of Higher Education Policy Commission (FN) (Rucker, Blair, Trump, Unger; Government Organization)
- SB 556: Limiting liability of employers of persons whose criminal records are expunged (Tarr, Azinger, Maynard, Smith; Judiciary)
- SB 557: Allowing municipalities to contract projects without bidding (Sypolt; Government Organization)
- SB 558: Requiring state and federal elections be contested before next election (Azinger; Judiciary)
- SB 559: Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
- SB 560: Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for physician-prescribed tests to stage cancer (Stollings; Health and Human Resources)
- SB 561: Permitting Alcohol Beverage Control Administration request assistance of local law enforcement (FN) (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 562: Relating to State Aeronautics Commission (Clements; Government Organization)
- SB 563: Prohibiting sexual assault victim be subjected to certain physical examinations (Trump; Judiciary)
- SCR 26: Thompson-Lambert Memorial Bridge (Swope)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, February 7, 2019
9:30 a.m.: Finance
- SB 442: Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 443: Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 444: Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 452: Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
10 a.m.: Natural Resources
- SB 402: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- Com. Sub for SB 404: Altering sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Government Organization
- SB 305: Prohibiting waste of big game animals
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources
- SB 60: Licensing practice of athletic training
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Government Organization
- SB 518: Restricting sale and trade of dextromethorphan
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 519: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
2 p.m.: Government Organization
- HB 2446: Blue Alert Plan
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 345: Adding definition of “grantee” to include state spending units and local governments
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 285: Relating to modification of cottage food laws
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 405: Increasing limit on additional expenses incurred in preparing notice list for redemption
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
2 p.m.: Education
- SB 286: Including certain education programs operated by private schools in recognition by DOE
- Bill has been laid over
3 p.m.: Judiciary
- SB 339: Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 481: Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission
- Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 487: Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation
- Bill has been laid over
3 p.m.: Finance
- Com. Sub. for SB 40: Establishing Military Service Members Court program
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 47: Providing wind power projects be taxed at real property rate
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 117: Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments
- Bill has been laid over
- SB 291: Relating generally to survivor benefits for emergency response providers
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 296: Providing 11-month window to permit members of PERS to purchase credited service
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 461: Providing for personal income tax withholding on certain lottery winnings
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, February 7, 2019 (67 Senate; 2 House)
- SB 1: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)
- SB 3: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 4: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (House Government Organization)
- SB 10: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 18: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)
- SB 24: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 28: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending Senate concurrence; Senate refers to Rules for further consideration)
- SB 36: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 55: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 61: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)
- SB 62: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Judiciary)
- SB 63: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
- SB 72: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary)
- SB 100: Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (House Finance)
- SB 101: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary)
- SB 102: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers (House Judiciary)
- SB 103: Relating generally to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary)
- SB 106: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 124: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary)
- SB 127: Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants (Pending House introduction)
- SB 149: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (House Judiciary)
- SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Finance)
- SB 154: Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members (Education)
- SB 157: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (Government Organization)
- SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (Pending House introduction)
- SB 175: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 187: Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (House Finance)
- SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 199: Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization)
- SB 223: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Judiciary)
- SB 233: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (House Government Organization)
- SB 236: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (House Judiciary)
- SB 240: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (H Third Reading, 02-08-19)
- SB 241: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 243: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (House Finance)
- SB 253: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary)
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 256: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (House Finance)
- SB 258: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (House Judiciary)
- SB 264: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable (House Judiciary)
- SB 267: Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction (H Second Reading, 02-08-19)
- SB 268: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 270: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (House Judiciary)
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 297: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 324: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 331: Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 332: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (H Third Reading, 02-08-19)
- SB 357: Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services (House Government Organization)
- SB 358: Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities (House Judiciary)
- SB 361: Relating to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary)
- SB 369: Relating to generic drug products (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 373: Relating to financial responsibility of inmates (House Judiciary)
- SB 377: Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (House Judiciary)
- SB 387: Relating generally to extradition (House Judiciary)
- SB 389: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 390: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 392: Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work (Pending House introduction)
- SB 398: Relating to compensation for senior judges (House Judiciary)
- SB 399: Relating to compensation for senior magistrates (House Judiciary)
- SB 451: Comprehensive education reform (House Education)
- HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations (House amends; Pending Senate concurrence)
- HB 2462: Issuing a certificate to correctional employees to carry firearms (Pending House concurrence)
Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, February 7, 2019 (7)
- SCR 4: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 12: US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 16: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction)
- SCR 20: US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction)
- SCR 23: Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)
Bills and Resolutions that have Completed Legislation as of Thursday, February 7, 2019 (9)
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 268: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 324: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10:30 a.m. – WV Rural Health Association
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 240 – Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending) (Floor Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 354 – Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2392 – Allowing the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner to issue special one-day licenses for charitable events
- H. B. 2528 – Relating to employees of the Commissioner of Agriculture
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2545 – Exempting recipients of the distinguished Purple Heart medal from payment of the vehicle registration fee
- H. B. 2546 – Excluding from tax equipment installed in a motor vehicle for use of a person with a medical necessity
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2554 – Relating to transfers and enrollment policies for students in public schools
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2601 – Relating to the review and approval of state property leases
- H. B. 2696 – Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2737 – Relating to training of State Tax Division employees
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2740 – Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances
- H. B. 2746 – Relating to administration of estates (Amendments Pending)
- H. B. 2759 – Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration
- H. B. 2815 – Raising the value of goods or chattels that are taken in a larceny to constitute grand larceny
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- S. B. 267 – Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2365 – Clarifying the definition of an employee for the purposes of unemployment compensation and workers’ compensation
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2468 – Department of Agriculture Capital Improvements Fund
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2583 – Family Planning Access Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2661 – Relating to natural gas utilities
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2809 – Relating to prohibited acts and penalties in the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2330 – Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2405 – Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations
- H. B. 2415 – Requiring the State Board of Education to adopt a policy detailing the appropriate level of computer science instruction
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2674 – Creating a student loan repayment program for a mental health provider
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2734 – Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2813 – Relating generally to collection of use tax
Committee Meetings Scheduled (location changes from normal rooms in red):
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 460M
- H. B. 2673, Creating the Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund.
- H. B. 2739, Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board.
- H. B. 2743, Eliminating reference to municipal policemen’s pension and relief funds and firemen’s pension and relief funds in section restricting investment.
- H. B. 2793, Expanding applicability of educational facilities for the West Virginia College Prepaid Tuition and Savings Program.
- H. B. 2819, Relating generally to contractors.
- H. B. 2821, Updating provisions for command, clerical and other pay.
- H. B. 2848, Relating to the West Virginia ABLE Act.
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 270, Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way,
- S. B. 377, Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards.
- H. B. 2709, Relating to hunting licenses.
- H. B. 2715, Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons,
- H. B. 2579, Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership,
- H. B. 2538, Providing banking services for medical cannabis,
- H. B. 2173, Allowing state and federal law-enforcement officers to testify as to the contents and evidence of a wiretap or electronic surveillance
Committee on Education (***agenda pending, though this is likely what’s on it***)
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 451, Comprehensive education reform
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 432M
- HB 2338, Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia.
- HB 2359, Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements.
- HB 2692, Relating to primary elections and procedures.
- HB Originating, Relating to requiring governmental websites.
