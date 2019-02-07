Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 8

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, Feb. 7, 2019

31th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: WV Rural Health Association, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas,

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 16 : Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission

: Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 30 : Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (original similar to HB 2400)

: Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (original similar to HB 2400) Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 90 : Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV

: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 237 : Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons

: Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 263 : Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted

: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 323 : Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities (original similar to HB 2468, SB 385)

: Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities (original similar to HB 2468, SB 385) Eng. SB 343 : Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601)

: Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601) Eng. SB 346 : Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (original similar to HB 2566)

: Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (original similar to HB 2566) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 356 : Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information (original similar to HB 2698)

: Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information (original similar to HB 2698) Eng. SB 453: Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 13 : Relating to distributions from State Excess Lottery Fund

: Relating to distributions from State Excess Lottery Fund Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 14 : Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program

: Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program Com. Sub. for SB 19 : Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

: Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 317 : Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority

: Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority Com. Sub. for SB 352 : Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of services, goods, and commodities (original similar to HB 2772)

: Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of services, goods, and commodities (original similar to HB 2772) Com. Sub. for SB 408 : Determining indigency for public defender services

: Determining indigency for public defender services Com. Sub. for SB 496 : Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture

: Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture SB 499 : Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes

: Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes SB 542 : Relating to registration fees for military-related special registration plates

: Relating to registration fees for military-related special registration plates Com. Sub. for SJR 5 : Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment

: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2191 : Relating generally to limited video lottery

: Relating generally to limited video lottery Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2307: Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 26 : Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems (original similar to HB 2780)

: Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems (original similar to HB 2780) SB 153 : Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants

: Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants SB 440 : Relating to Antihazing Law

: Relating to Antihazing Law SB 442 : Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission (original similar to HB 2795)

: Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission (original similar to HB 2795) SB 443 : Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions (original similar to HB2782)

: Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions (original similar to HB2782) SB 444 : Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions

: Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions SB 452 : Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (original similar to HB 2783)

: Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (original similar to HB 2783) Com. Sub. for SB 491 : Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing

: Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing Eng. HB 2459 : Exercising authority to exempt individuals domiciled within the state from certain restrictions contained in federal law – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Exercising authority to exempt individuals domiciled within the state from certain restrictions contained in federal law – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2492: Relating to mandatory reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children – (Com. amend. pending)

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:30 a.m. – WV Rural Health Association

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 66 : Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices

: Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices SB 74 : Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits

: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits SB 261: Relating to number of magistrates serving each county

Senate Bills



Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, February 8, 2019

SB 555 : Relating to authority of Higher Education Policy Commission (FN) (Rucker, Blair, Trump, Unger; Government Organization)

: Relating to authority of Higher Education Policy Commission (FN) (Rucker, Blair, Trump, Unger; Government Organization) SB 556 : Limiting liability of employers of persons whose criminal records are expunged (Tarr, Azinger, Maynard, Smith; Judiciary)

: Limiting liability of employers of persons whose criminal records are expunged (Tarr, Azinger, Maynard, Smith; Judiciary) SB 557 : Allowing municipalities to contract projects without bidding (Sypolt; Government Organization)

: Allowing municipalities to contract projects without bidding (Sypolt; Government Organization) SB 558 : Requiring state and federal elections be contested before next election (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Requiring state and federal elections be contested before next election (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 559 : Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 560 : Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for physician-prescribed tests to stage cancer (Stollings; Health and Human Resources)

: Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for physician-prescribed tests to stage cancer (Stollings; Health and Human Resources) SB 561 : Permitting Alcohol Beverage Control Administration request assistance of local law enforcement (FN) (Trump; Judiciary)

: Permitting Alcohol Beverage Control Administration request assistance of local law enforcement (FN) (Trump; Judiciary) SB 562 : Relating to State Aeronautics Commission (Clements; Government Organization)

: Relating to State Aeronautics Commission (Clements; Government Organization) SB 563 : Prohibiting sexual assault victim be subjected to certain physical examinations (Trump; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting sexual assault victim be subjected to certain physical examinations (Trump; Judiciary) SCR 26: Thompson-Lambert Memorial Bridge (Swope)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, February 7, 2019

9:30 a.m.: Finance

SB 442 : Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission

: Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 443 : Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions

: Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 444 : Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions

: Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 452 : Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program

: Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

10 a.m.: Natural Resources

SB 402 : Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations

: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

Com. Sub for SB 404 : Altering sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations

: Altering sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Government Organization

SB 305 : Prohibiting waste of big game animals

: Prohibiting waste of big game animals Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources

SB 60 : Licensing practice of athletic training

: Licensing practice of athletic training Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Government Organization

SB 518 : Restricting sale and trade of dextromethorphan

: Restricting sale and trade of dextromethorphan Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 519 : Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation

: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

2 p.m.: Government Organization

HB 2446 : Blue Alert Plan

: Blue Alert Plan Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 345 : Adding definition of “grantee” to include state spending units and local governments

: Adding definition of “grantee” to include state spending units and local governments Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 285 : Relating to modification of cottage food laws

: Relating to modification of cottage food laws Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 405 : Increasing limit on additional expenses incurred in preparing notice list for redemption

: Increasing limit on additional expenses incurred in preparing notice list for redemption Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

2 p.m.: Education

SB 286 : Including certain education programs operated by private schools in recognition by DOE

: Including certain education programs operated by private schools in recognition by DOE Bill has been laid over

3 p.m.: Judiciary

SB 339 : Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex

: Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 481 : Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

: Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 487 : Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation

: Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation Bill has been laid over

3 p.m.: Finance

Com. Sub. for SB 40 : Establishing Military Service Members Court program

: Establishing Military Service Members Court program Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 47 : Providing wind power projects be taxed at real property rate

: Providing wind power projects be taxed at real property rate Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 117 : Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments

: Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments Bill has been laid over

SB 291 : Relating generally to survivor benefits for emergency response providers

: Relating generally to survivor benefits for emergency response providers Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 296 : Providing 11-month window to permit members of PERS to purchase credited service

: Providing 11-month window to permit members of PERS to purchase credited service Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 461 : Providing for personal income tax withholding on certain lottery winnings

: Providing for personal income tax withholding on certain lottery winnings Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, February 7, 2019 (67 Senate; 2 House)

SB 1 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education) SB 3 : Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 4 : Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (House Government Organization)

: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (House Government Organization) SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 18 : Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)

: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary) SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)

: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions) SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending Senate concurrence; Senate refers to Rules for further consideration)

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending Senate concurrence; Senate refers to Rules for further consideration) SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 55 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 61 : Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)

: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary) SB 62 : Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Judiciary)

: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Judiciary) SB 63 : Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 72 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary)

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary) SB 100 : Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (House Finance)

: Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (House Finance) SB 101 : Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary)

: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary) SB 102 : Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers (House Judiciary) SB 103 : Relating generally to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary) SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development) SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 124 : Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary)

: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary) SB 127 : Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants (Pending House introduction) SB 149 : Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (House Judiciary)

: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (House Judiciary) SB 152 : Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Finance)

: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Finance) SB 154 : Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members (Education)

: Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members (Education) SB 157 : Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (Government Organization)

: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (Government Organization) SB 163 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (Pending House introduction)

: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (Pending House introduction) SB 175 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (House Health and Human Resources)

: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (House Health and Human Resources) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 187 : Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (House Finance)

: Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (House Finance) SB 190 : DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 199 : Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization)

: Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization) SB 223 : Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Judiciary)

: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Judiciary) SB 233 : Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (House Government Organization)

: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (House Government Organization) SB 236 : Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (House Judiciary)

: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (House Judiciary) SB 240 : Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (H Third Reading, 02-08-19)

: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete SB 241 : Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions)

: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions) SB 243 : Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (House Finance)

: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (House Finance) SB 253 : Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary)

: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 256 : Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (House Finance)

: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (House Finance) SB 258 : Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (House Judiciary)

: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (House Judiciary) SB 264 : Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable (House Judiciary)

: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable (House Judiciary) SB 267 : Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction (H Second Reading, 02-08-19)

: Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction SB 268 : Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 269 : Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 270 : Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (House Judiciary)

: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (House Judiciary) SB 272 : Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 297 : Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 324 : Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 331 : Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 332: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

SB 354 : Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (H Third Reading, 02-08-19)

: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund SB 357 : Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services (House Government Organization)

: Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services (House Government Organization) SB 358 : Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities (House Judiciary)

: Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities (House Judiciary) SB 361 : Relating to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary)

: Relating to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary) SB 369 : Relating to generic drug products (House Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to generic drug products (House Health and Human Resources) SB 373 : Relating to financial responsibility of inmates (House Judiciary)

: Relating to financial responsibility of inmates (House Judiciary) SB 377 : Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (House Judiciary)

: Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (House Judiciary) SB 387 : Relating generally to extradition (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to extradition (House Judiciary) SB 389 : Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 390 : Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 392 : Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work (Pending House introduction) SB 398 : Relating to compensation for senior judges (House Judiciary)

: Relating to compensation for senior judges (House Judiciary) SB 399 : Relating to compensation for senior magistrates (House Judiciary)

: Relating to compensation for senior magistrates (House Judiciary) SB 451 : Comprehensive education reform (House Education)

: Comprehensive education reform (House Education) HB 2351 : Relating to regulating prior authorizations (House amends; Pending Senate concurrence)

: Relating to regulating prior authorizations (House amends; Pending Senate concurrence) HB 2462: Issuing a certificate to correctional employees to carry firearms (Pending House concurrence)

Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, February 7, 2019 (7)

SCR 4 : US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 9 : US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 11 : Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 12 : US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 16 : US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction)

: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction) SCR 20 : US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction)

: US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction) SCR 23: Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)

Bills and Resolutions that have Completed Legislation as of Thursday, February 7, 2019 (9)

SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 268 : Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 269 : Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 272 : Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 324: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here:http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:30 a.m. – WV Rural Health Association

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2330 – Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2405 – Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations

H. B. 2415 – Requiring the State Board of Education to adopt a policy detailing the appropriate level of computer science instruction

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2674 – Creating a student loan repayment program for a mental health provider

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2734 – Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2813 – Relating generally to collection of use tax

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee Meetings Scheduled (location changes from normal rooms in red):

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

Committee on Education (***agenda pending, though this is likely what’s on it***)

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 432M

HB 2338, Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia.

HB 2359, Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements.

HB 2692, Relating to primary elections and procedures.

HB Originating, Relating to requiring governmental websites.

*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***

Bills:

