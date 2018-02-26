Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 27

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

49th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

DEP Day at the Legislature, Upper House + Upper Senate Rotundas + Upper Well Area; Mercer County Day at the Legislature, Lower Rotunda (Subject to Approval)

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 41 : Home of Coach Bob Bolen Mountain State University 2004 NAIA Champions road marker

SR 54 : Recognizing Leadership Jefferson for service, dedication, and commitment to Jefferson County

SR 55: Congratulating Cabell Midland Knights girls' soccer team for 2017 Class AAA state championship

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 53: Recognizing Glenville State College for its efforts in making education more affordable

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 82 : Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers' compensation

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 331 : Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system

Com. Sub. for SB 426 : Modernizing certain alcohol laws

Com. Sub. for SB 434 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings

Com. Sub. for SB 443 : Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to HB 4596)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 465 : Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect (original similar to HB 4589)

Com. Sub. for SB 506 : Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems

Com. Sub. for SB 507 : Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities

Com. Sub. for SB 514 : Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) (original similar to HB 4547)

Com. Sub. for SB 515 : Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities

SB 545 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to HB 3008)

SB 557 : Relating to Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program – (Com. amend. pending)

Com. Sub. for SB 558 : Relating to certification requirements for crane operators

Com. Sub. for SB 572 : Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program

Com. Sub. for SB 575 : Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities

Com. Sub. for SB 597 : Prohibiting individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor from conducting private investigation business – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Com. Sub. for SB 600 : Relating to powers and duties of PSC

Com. Sub. for SB 603 : Relating to proceedings for involuntary custody for examination

Com. Sub. for SB 625 : Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 2094, HB 2361, HB 2638, HB 2780, HB 2916, HB 2977, SB 105, SB 108, SB 128, SB 489)

: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 2094, HB 2361, HB 2638, HB 2780, HB 2916, HB 2977, SB 105, SB 108, SB 128, SB 489) SB 628: Relating generally to WV Jobs Investment Trust Board

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 261 : Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund (original similar to HB 4140)

SB 282 : Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (original similar to HB 4161)

SB 295 : Relating to Local Powers Act

Com. Sub. for SB 360 : Clarifying oil and gas permits not be on flat well royalty leases – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to HB 4490)

Com. Sub. for SB 401 : Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 402 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles

Com. Sub. for SB 403 : Licensing advance deposit wagering (original similar to HB 4406)

Com. Sub. for SB 421 : Relating to crossbow hunting (original similar to HB 2696)

Com. Sub. for SB 442 : Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically

Com. Sub. for SB 445 : Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation

Com. Sub. for SB 448 : Relating generally to professional associations

SB 452 : Exempting hunting license information from public disclosure (original similar to HB 2632, HB 2699)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

SB 485 : Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers

Com. Sub. for SB 504 : Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of "employee"

Com. Sub. for SB 508 : Establishing State Trail Authority

SB 530 : Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship

SB 531 : Eliminating required waiting period for municipal court notifications to DMV

Com. Sub. for SB 534 : Increasing penalty for tobacco-related offenses on public school property

Com. Sub. for SB 548 : Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials

SB 551 : Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by CPRB – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Com. Sub. for SB 556 : Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority

Com. Sub. for SB 565 : Clarifying authority of State Fire Commission

Com. Sub. for SB 567 : Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted

Com. Sub. for SB 568 : Deferring further proceedings for certain first offenses upon completion of Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program within 12 months

SB 580 : Updating language for WV geodetic datum to match federal coordinate systems

Com. Sub. for SB 582 : Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official

SB 584 : Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state

SB 585 : Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties

Com. Sub. for SB 589 : Relating to issuance of personalized plates for antique motor vehicles

Com. Sub. for SB 590 : Providing special license plate for curing childhood cancer

SB 592 : Adding examination of advanced care technician for firefighter paramedic

Com. Sub. for SB 595 : Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act

Com. Sub. for SB 598 : Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries – (Com. title amend. pending)

Com. Sub. for SB 601 : Relating to personal income tax

SB 612 : Relating to sale of municipal property

Com. Sub. for SB 616 : Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks

SB 629 : Expanding conditions of permanent disability required for Class Q permit

SB 630 : Relating to changes in distribution of certain racetrack video lottery net terminal income and excess lottery fund

SB 631 : Relating generally to one-call system

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4022 : Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024 : Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142 : Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169 : Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 4178 : Permitting certain portions of certified nurse aide training to be provided through distance learning technologies

HB 4023 : Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians

HB 4025 : Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician

HB 4027 : Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

HB 4197 : Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation

HB 4279 : Relating to adult protective services system

: Relating to adult protective services system HB 4199: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 4401 : Relating to the registration of business

HB 4180 : Relating to wildlife resources

HB 4015 : Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies

HB 2654 : Expanding county commissions' ability to dispose of county or district property

HB 2995 : Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia

: Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia HB 4236: Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

HB 4478 : Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students

HB 3061 : Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

: Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program SB 599: Relating to county boards of education providing free feminine hygiene products

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 419 : Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory

Com. Sub. for HB 2843 : Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

HB 4285 : Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act

Com. Sub. for HB 4619 : Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

Com. Sub. for HB 3104 : Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund

Com. Sub. for HB 4522 : Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor

: Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor SB 438: Relating to debt service on bonds secured by State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2982<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2982&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to allowing draw games winners to remain anonymous

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4014<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4014&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to reorganization of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4016<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4016&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4154<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4154&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the 2018 Regulatory Reform Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4166<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4166&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities”

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4187<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4187&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Business Liability Protection Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4218<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4218&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to medical professional liability

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4238<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4238&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4309<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4309&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4394<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4394&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to forest fires

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4453<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4453&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to judicial review of contested cases under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Board of Review

* H. B. 4486<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4486&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to persons required to obtain a license to engage in the business of currency exchange

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4509<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4509&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4623<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4623&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to obtaining substance abuse treatment services

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2008&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the Dealer Recovery Program

* H. B. 2114<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2114&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing a procedure for West Virginia to select delegates to an Article V convention for proposing amendments to the Constitution of the United States of America

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4036<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4036&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing the maximum salaries of family case coordinators and secretary-clerks

* H. B. 4153<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4153&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Imposing a health care related provider tax on certain health care organizations

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4158<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4158&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to municipal home rule

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4217<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4217&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4235<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4235&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting full-time nonresident students attending an in-state college or university to purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4336<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4336&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Updating the schedule of controlled substances

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4338<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4338&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4345<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4345&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to limitations on permits for growers, processors and dispensaries of medical cannabis

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4357<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4357&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4392<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4392&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4431<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4431&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4447<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4447&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4455<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4455&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to animal abuse

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4490<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4490&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to oil and gas permits not to be on flat well royalty leases

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4524<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4524&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals

* H. B. 4529<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4529&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4558<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4558&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund in the West Virginia Development Office

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4563<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4563&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the severance tax on oil and gas produced from low producing wells

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4571<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4571&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4603<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4603&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

* H. B. 4626<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4626&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia innovative mine safety technology tax credit act

* H. B. 4627<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4627&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to providing a limitation on the eminent domain authority of a municipal park board

* H. B. 4628<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4628&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to authorizing the redirection of amounts collected from certain surcharges and assessments on workers’ compensation insurance policies for periods prior to January 1, 2019

* H. B. 4629<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4629&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to broadband enhancement and expansion policies generally

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Agriculture & Natural Resources

8:30 a.m. – Room 215E

* Presentation from the Buffalo, WV Agriculture Chapter regarding the pros and cons of transferring Farmer’s Market and milk regulations from DHHR to Department of Agriculture. Speakers are Hattie Fisher, Alisa Grady, Kelly Irvine, Madison Gillispie, Joni Smith, Kayleigh Hayzlett and Ridge Thornton. (will take around 15 minutes).

Agriculture bills before Committee:

S. B. 322, Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 446, Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act.

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 141, Expanding county assessment and collection of head tax on breeding cows.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 475, Industrial Hemp Development Act.

Natural Resources bills before Committee:

S. B. 346, Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses.

S. B. 498, Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest.

S.B. 112, Clarifying that natural resources police officers' subsistence allowance is pensionable.

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Energy

2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

S. B. 626, Relating generally to coal mining.

Committee on Pensions & Retirement

4:00 p.m. – Room 460M

S. B. 339, Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA.

S. B. 425, Removing sunset dates which members of policemen's or firemen's pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 501, Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System.