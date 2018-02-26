Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 27
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018
49th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
DEP Day at the Legislature, Upper House + Upper Senate Rotundas + Upper Well Area; Mercer County Day at the Legislature, Lower Rotunda (Subject to Approval)
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 41: Home of Coach Bob Bolen Mountain State University 2004 NAIA Champions road marker
- SR 54: Recognizing Leadership Jefferson for service, dedication, and commitment to Jefferson County
- SR 55: Congratulating Cabell Midland Knights girls’ soccer team for 2017 Class AAA state championship
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
SR 53: Recognizing Glenville State College for its efforts in making education more affordable
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 82: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 331: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system
- Com. Sub. for SB 426: Modernizing certain alcohol laws
- Com. Sub. for SB 434: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings
- Com. Sub. for SB 443: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to HB 4596)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 465: Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect (original similar to HB 4589)
- Com. Sub. for SB 506: Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems
- Com. Sub. for SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
- Com. Sub. for SB 514: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) (original similar to HB 4547)
- Com. Sub. for SB 515: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities
- SB 545: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to HB 3008)
- SB 557: Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program – (Com. amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 558: Relating to certification requirements for crane operators
- Com. Sub. for SB 572: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 575: Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities
- Com. Sub. for SB 597: Prohibiting individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor from conducting private investigation business – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC
- Com. Sub. for SB 603: Relating to proceedings for involuntary custody for examination
- Com. Sub. for SB 625: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 2094, HB 2361, HB 2638, HB 2780, HB 2916, HB 2977, SB 105, SB 108, SB 128, SB 489)
- SB 628: Relating generally to WV Jobs Investment Trust Board
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 261: Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund (original similar to HB 4140)
- SB 282: Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (original similar to HB 4161)
- SB 295: Relating to Local Powers Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 360: Clarifying oil and gas permits not be on flat well royalty leases – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to HB 4490)
- Com. Sub. for SB 401: Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
- Com. Sub. for SB 403: Licensing advance deposit wagering (original similar to HB 4406)
- Com. Sub. for SB 421: Relating to crossbow hunting (original similar to HB 2696)
- Com. Sub. for SB 442: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically
- Com. Sub. for SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
- Com. Sub. for SB 448: Relating generally to professional associations
- SB 452: Exempting hunting license information from public disclosure (original similar to HB 2632, HB 2699)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
- SB 485: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers
- Com. Sub. for SB 504: Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of “employee”
- Com. Sub. for SB 508: Establishing State Trail Authority
- SB 530: Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship
- SB 531: Eliminating required waiting period for municipal court notifications to DMV
- Com. Sub. for SB 534: Increasing penalty for tobacco-related offenses on public school property
- Com. Sub. for SB 548: Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials
- SB 551: Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by CPRB – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 556: Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority
- Com. Sub. for SB 565: Clarifying authority of State Fire Commission
- Com. Sub. for SB 567: Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted
- Com. Sub. for SB 568: Deferring further proceedings for certain first offenses upon completion of Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program within 12 months
- SB 580: Updating language for WV geodetic datum to match federal coordinate systems
- Com. Sub. for SB 582: Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official
- SB 584: Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state
- SB 585: Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties
- Com. Sub. for SB 589: Relating to issuance of personalized plates for antique motor vehicles
- Com. Sub. for SB 590: Providing special license plate for curing childhood cancer
- SB 592: Adding examination of advanced care technician for firefighter paramedic
- Com. Sub. for SB 595: Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 598: Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 601: Relating to personal income tax
- SB 612: Relating to sale of municipal property
- Com. Sub. for SB 616: Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks
- SB 629: Expanding conditions of permanent disability required for Class Q permit
- SB 630: Relating to changes in distribution of certain racetrack video lottery net terminal income and excess lottery fund
- SB 631: Relating generally to one-call system
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4022: Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- HB 4178: Permitting certain portions of certified nurse aide training to be provided through distance learning technologies
- HB 4023: Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians
- HB 4025: Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician
- HB 4027: Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident
- HB 4197: Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation
- HB 4279: Relating to adult protective services system
- HB 4199: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 4401: Relating to the registration of business
- HB 4180: Relating to wildlife resources
- HB 4015: Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies
- HB 2654: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property
- HB 2995: Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia
- HB 4236: Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- HB 4478: Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students
- HB 3061: Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program
- SB 599: Relating to county boards of education providing free feminine hygiene products
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
- Com. Sub. for HB 2843: Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act
- HB 4285: Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act
- Com. Sub. for HB 4619: Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth
- Com. Sub. for HB 3104: Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund
- Com. Sub. for HB 4522: Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor
- SB 438: Relating to debt service on bonds secured by State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund
House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2982<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4014<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4016<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4154<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4166<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4187<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4218<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4238<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4309<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4394<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4453<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4486<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4509<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4623<http://www.wvlegislature.
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 2114<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4036<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4153<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4158<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4217<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4235<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4336<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4338<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4345<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4357<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4392<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4431<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4447<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4455<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4490<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4524<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4529<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4558<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4563<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4571<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4603<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4626<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4627<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4628<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4629<http://www.wvlegislature.
Agriculture & Natural Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215E
* Presentation from the Buffalo, WV Agriculture Chapter regarding the pros and cons of transferring Farmer’s Market and milk regulations from DHHR to Department of Agriculture. Speakers are Hattie Fisher, Alisa Grady, Kelly Irvine, Madison Gillispie, Joni Smith, Kayleigh Hayzlett and Ridge Thornton. (will take around 15 minutes).
Agriculture bills before Committee:
* S. B. 322<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 446<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 141<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 475<http://www.wvlegislature.
Natural Resources bills before Committee:
* S. B. 346<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 498<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S.B. 112<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
* S. B. 626<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Pensions & Retirement
4:00 p.m. – Room 460M
* S. B. 339<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 425<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 501<http://www.wvlegislature.