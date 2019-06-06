Archbishop William E. Lori admitted former Bishop Michael J. Bransfield spent excessively

By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Archbishop William E. Lori admitted Wednesday former Bishop Michael J. Bransfield “engaged in a pattern of excessive and inappropriate spending” during his tenure in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston as news reports revealed he spent millions on travel and to renovate his church-owned residence.

The Washington Post, citing a confidential draft report on Bransfield to be sent to the Vatican, reported Wednesday that the former bishop spent $2.4 million of the church’s money on travel, much of it for personal trips, during his 13-year tenure. He also reportedly spent $4.6 million to renovate the bishop’s Wheeling residence after a fire.

Citing church records, the Post also said Bransfield and subordinates spent an average of nearly $1,000 a month on alcohol.

