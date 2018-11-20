Applications available for W.Va. Supreme Court vacancy and 19th Judicial Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the recent vacancy on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, occurring on November 12, 2018. The deadline for applications and for submittal of letters of recommendation is December 3, 2018. Interviews will be held on December 11, 2018.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above. Both must be submitted to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Brian Abraham, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.

You may access the application here.

You may access the instructions here.

Please follow all instructions in the application.

Below are PDF forms of the documents.

WV Supreme Court Application

Instructions for submittal