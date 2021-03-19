Application for Thirteenth Judicial Circuit vacancy in Kanawha County, West Virginia

Release from the Office of the West Virginia Governor Jim Justice:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit serving the County of Kanawha. The deadline for application and submittal of letters of recommendation is April 1, 2021.

If the individual applying for this vacancy also submitted an application for the previous Thirteenth Judicial Circuit vacancy (filled in February 2021), a letter of interest with any changes that may have occurred since the last submittal will be accepted in place of a full application.

Interviews will be held on April 15, 2021, in Charleston, with in-person and teleconference options available.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above. Both must be submitted to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Manda Bickoff, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.

Click here to view/download application packet and instructions