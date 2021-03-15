Appalachian Power to seek ice storm response cost recovery that could raise rates for West Virginians

By Mike Tony Staff, Charleston Gazette-Mail

West Virginians had to endure some of the longest power outages in the country during and after a February cold snap that tested electric systems nationwide.

While the ice storms that left thousands without power for up to two weeks may be a month gone, they may cost West Virginians well into the future.

Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said the company spent between $55 million and $65 million on power restoration efforts in West Virginia in response to the storms that caused a peak of 97,000 outages among its customers, including more than $30 million for additional workers from outside its West Virginia service territory.

Now Appalachian Power is looking to recoup those extraordinary costs, and customers could be on the hook to pay.

The company plans to seek regulatory approval for recovering the costs, which Moye said may be deferred or included as part of a base rate case filing later this year, depending on the outcome of the utility’s infrastructure tracker proposal pending before the state Public Service Commission since December…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/appalachian-power-to-seek-ice-storm-response-cost-recovery-that-could-raise-rates/article_4ef1641d-4ceb-5dfa-b410-ca875b5fb9a5.html