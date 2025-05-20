Annual Dash for Diabetes 5K Registration Now Open

West Virginia Press Association

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Coplin Health Systems is once again teaming up with the City of Ravenswood to host the ninth annual Dash for Diabetes 5k Walk/Run event. This year’s race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 14th, 2025, at Riverfront Park in Ravenswood, WV. Same-day registration will begin at 7:00 a.m.

Just as it has for the past eight years, the annual Dash for Diabetes continues to raise awareness for diabetes and those affected by it. Through the promotion of routine exercise and healthy eating for everyone, this event sheds light on the burden of diabetes and the importance of diabetes prevention. The Dash for Diabetes is part of the commitment that Coplin Health Systems has to diabetes education and community health and wellness.

Education services are a cornerstone in the management and prevention of diabetes, offering individuals the knowledge and tools necessary for effective self-care. Coplin Health Systems, a leading healthcare provider dedicated to community wellness, offers comprehensive diabetes education services tailored to meet the diverse needs of all individuals living with diabetes. From dedicated educational visits to hands-on training in blood sugar monitoring techniques, Coplin Health Systems equips individuals with practical skills and invaluable insights into managing their diabetes.

Coplin Health Systems’ team of experienced diabetes educators and other healthcare professionals provide ongoing support and guidance, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their lifestyle, diet, medication, and exercise regimen. By fostering a proactive approach to diabetes management, Coplin Health Systems’ education services not only enhance quality of life but also help reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes.

Registration is available online at coplinhealth.com/5k. Fees for pre-registration are $20 for participants 18 years and older, and $10 for 17 years and younger. After May 23rd fees for participants 18 years and older will be $25, and $15 for 17 years and younger. T-shirts will be limited. Raceday registration will be available June 8th from 7:00 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For information on sponsoring this event or registration, visit coplinhealth.com/5k.

About Coplin Health Systems

In 1978, Wirt County Health Services Association (d.b.a. Coplin Health Systems) was established as a non-profit healthcare organization. Since our beginnings in Elizabeth, WV, we have grown into 13 service centers, an administrative center, and a mobile health unit with locations in Wirt County, Jackson County, Wood County in West Virginia, and Meigs County in Ohio.



For over two decades, Coplin has served as a federally qualified health center (FQHC). As an FQHC, Coplin Health Systems offers a variety of healthcare services to the community. These healthcare services include primary care services, acute/urgent care services, pediatric healthcare services, behavioral health services, SUDs services, dental services, and discount pharmacy through 340b programming. As an FQHC, Coplin Health Systems offers these services regardless of a person’s ability to pay through our sliding scale program. Coplin Health Systems exists to serve the health and wellness needs of our communities. Visit www.coplinhealth.com to learn more.