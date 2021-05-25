An unfair incentive: West Virginia residents express dissatisfaction with vaccine gift card limitations

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Not everyone is happy about Gov. Jim Justice’s program to give a $100 gift card or savings bond to those 16 to 35 years old who are fully vaccinated.

Some residents are saying it is not fair to reward a particular age group, and Justice has also said he is working on adding the 12-15 age group to be eligible for the money after being fully vaccinated.

An online registration for the $100 is already up and running for the 16-35 age group. The incentive was added recently to try to boost the number of vaccinated in the state in that age category.

However, no other age group over 35 years old is included.

“What about the people that had already gotten their vaccination?” Martinsburg resident Paul Potter, an online reader, said. “I am 74 yrs old and live on a fixed income. You all certainly didn’t offer the older generation anything for getting their COVID vaccine, so why pay the young generation to get theirs if they are not smart enough to protect themselves and others? It just doesn’t seem quite right to reward them to have their vaccine.” …

