AMFM Nursing & Rehabilitation Centers distribute 2,138 COVID-19 vaccines among patients, employees

Release from AMFM Nursing & Rehabilitation Centers:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — AMFM Nursing & Rehabilitation Centers (AMFM) have distributed 2,138 doses of the Pfizer vaccine among its 19 locations and is currently planning vaccination clinics to begin early next week.

The January clinic will provide the second dose to all patients and employees who took the first dose, as well as offer the vaccine to those who did not receive the vaccine in mid-December.



The vaccine will not reach its immunity potential until 1 week after a second dose has been administered. The second dose should be given 21 days after the initial dose.



“We are thrilled to have held vaccination clinics at all of our locations and provided the option for all patients and employees to take the vaccine,” said AMFM President Todd Jones. “Our centers were the first in the nation to begin vaccinating patients and employees, while many long-term care and assisted living centers are just now beginning in other states to hold their first dose vaccination clinics.



“Even after vaccines are administered, we will all continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines by wearing face masks, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.”



Shep Campbell, licensed pharmacist and Vice President of Pharmacy Services for Lifetree Pharmacy (pharmacy provider for AMFM), took the helm of the rollout of the vaccine and has been a leader in ensuring that not only were AMFM centers vaccinated, but other long-term care and assisted living centers throughout West Virginia. Since December 15th, Lifetree Pharmacy administered more than 6,100 vaccines across 67 long-term care and assisted living centers, including the 19 AMFM centers. Lifetree Pharmacy was honored to serve and help protect our Veterans across two West Virginia locations by administering the vaccine.



Patient & Employee Vaccinations as of 12/30/20:

Center : Patients ; Employees .

Braxton Health Care Center: patients, 46; employees, 55.

Bridgeport Health Care Center: patients, 61; employees, 48.

Cabell Health Care Center: patients, 68; employees, 55.

Cameron Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients, 44; employees, 64.

Clarksburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients, 73; employees, 60.

Clay Health Care Center: patients, 52; employees, 73.

E. A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients,41; employees, 44.

Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients, 36; employees, 36.

Greenbrier Health Care Center: patients, 58; employees, 67.

Hillcrest Health Care Center: patients, 68; employees, 91.

Lincoln Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients, 53; employees, 73.

McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients, 72; employees, 68.

Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients, 76; employees, 55.

Pleasant Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients, 74; employees, 54.

Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients,78; employees, 67.

Taylor Health Care Center: patients, 37; employees, 41.

Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients, 43; employees, 35.

Webster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients, 50; employees, 47.

Wyoming Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: patients, 26; employees, 49.



“We are excited to complete our AMFM vaccination clinics with the second dose of the vaccine, and get vaccines to everyone that wants one,” said Campbell. “We know that for every individual we can get fully vaccinated is one more person protected from this virus and we can slow the spread.”





About AMFM:

AMFM operates 19 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia. The care centers are in Braxton, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Hardy, Harrison (Clarksburg & Bridgeport), Greenbrier, Lincoln, Mason, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, Webster, and Wyoming counties.



AMFM’s mission is “to exemplify excellence in quality care to our customers by providing an environment that enhances personal growth, individuality, dignity and respect.”