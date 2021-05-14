American Rescue Plan: Manchin lauds funds for West Virginia

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 891,000 West Virginians have now received a federal stimulus check from Washington, according to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Manchin, a power broker in the evenly split U.S. Senate, defended the American Rescue Plan Thursday, while providing new insight into how the federal dollars are being utilized in the Mountain State.

Manchin said 891,039 West Virginian households have received federal stimulus checks to date totaling $2,275,091. Another 47,300 West Virginians have received unemployment benefits through the federal stimulus plan, the West Virginia Democrat said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has tested every West Virginian over the past year but the American Rescue Plan has delivered much needed relief to families and individuals struggling to make ends meet," Manchin said in a prepared statement Thursday. "The American Rescue Plan provided direct aid to a majority of West Virginians through $1,400 stimulus checks. The relief package also provides support for West Virginians who lost their jobs through no fault of their own by extending unemployment benefits, helps support West Virginia families through the child tax credits and assists West Virginians through other forms of direct aid."

