‘American Pickers’ looking to film in West Virginia

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The History Channel’s “American Pickers” is looking to return to West Virginia in April, with the chance of it coming to the Eastern Panhandle.

The show is seeking leads on locations to visit. However, the show can only visit large, private collections or accumulations of antiques that can be looked through for the better part of the day. It cannot visit any flea markets or stores, only private companies.

“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” a press release from the show’s production company, Cineflix USA, said. “Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant items a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

The press release assured that the show is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, following all guidelines and safety protocol while filming

