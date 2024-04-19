Alzheimer’s Association seeks volunteers across West Virginia 

April 21 – 27, 2024 is National Volunteer Week

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – To recognize National Volunteer Week, the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter is seeking volunteers for statewide initiatives including community education, support groups, fundraisers, advocacy and support of the nine 2024 Walks to End Alzheimer’s across the state.

“Millions of Americans are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, and you can do something to help by becoming an Association volunteer,” according to Sharon M. Covert, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia chapter. “Our ability to reach and support those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia depends on people in our communities who are dedicated to the fight against this disease.”

The success of the Alzheimer’s Association relies greatly on the contribution of its volunteers. As a volunteer, you can use your unique talents to make a meaningful impact in your community, while connecting with others who share your passion.

Opportunities might include:

Members of the Board of Directors

Committee members for fundraisers including Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day

Walk team members and Walk team captains

Community educators

Support Group facilitators

State advocates

Event staff

Fundraisers

Community representatives

“We are grateful for every person who takes even a moment to volunteer or support us,” said Teresa Morris, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia chapter. “We are lifted by the strength of the ocean that surrounds us, and we truly couldn’t achieve our mission of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia without our volunteers. Every dollar we raise supports the Association’s free educational programs and support groups, Alzheimer’s care services and advancements in treatment and research.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities in your community, email [email protected] or call the Alzheimer’s Association Charleston office at 304.343.2717.

An estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 38,100 in West Virginia. One in three seniors dies with the disease – more than breast and prostate cancer combined. West Virginia’s mortality rate of 47.7% from Alzheimer’s is significantly higher than the national mortality rate of 36%.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter at 304.343.2717 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Helpline can be reached 24/7 at 800.272.3900.