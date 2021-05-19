Although mandate relaxed in West Virginia, face coverings may still be required

By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — After Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order on Friday, West Virginians fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may have thought they were free to ditch face coverings at indoor public gatherings, but local business owners will decide whether their customers may shop and eat without a mask.

On Tuesday, with different businesses having established different policies, residents just might want to keep a mask handy.

Justice had planned to allow vaccinated adults to stop wearing face coverings in public indoor places on June 20, but moved up the date after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its surprising guideline on Wednesday, saying it was safe for vaccinated people not to socially distance and to go out in public without a mask.

“Our face-covering requirement no longer applies to you if you are fully vaccinated,” Justice said on Friday. “Our face-covering requirement will still apply for all those that have not been vaccinated until June 20.” …

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/health/although-mandate-relaxed-face-coverings-may-still-be-required/article_acd529e2-d926-5e23-b1b3-692f63a34116.html