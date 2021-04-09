All eyes on West Virginia House as personal income tax phase-out stays alive

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A day after the West Virginia Senate passed a hybrid version of a personal income tax phase-out incorporating new ideas from Gov. Jim Justice, pressure is on the House of Delegates to keep the bill moving.

House Bill 3300, the bill being used to phase out the personal income tax in West Virginia, was sent back to the House Thursday after the state Senate amended and passed it 18-16 Wednesday night.

The House had yet to take up the Senate message on HB 3300 Thursday and might not take up the message at all before Saturday, the last day of the session, according to House sources.

When bills passed by one body are amended and passed by the other, the bill goes back to the original body. From there, the body can either concur with the changes, amend the bill again (requiring it to go back to the other body to concur) or move to reject the other body’s changes and ask it to recede.

