Airport expansion could be ‘One of the biggest things to happen to North Central West Virginia’

By Eddie Trizzino

Times West Virginian

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — In 2019, the North Central West Virginia Airport recorded its highest number of passengers come through its gates.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down air traffic this year, Airport Director Rick Rock believes the amount of people traveling through the region through the airport will continue to grow.

“Last year was our best year in history — almost 90,000 people went through our doors,” Rock said. “We feel like that is going to continue to grow.”

In 2019, Rock, alongside West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, unveiled plans to build a new larger, modern terminal at the airport. Rock said the airport received a $10,000 grant through the governor’s office to make the project a reality, and with extra funding through the airport, the project should take about three years to complete…

