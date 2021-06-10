AI comes to West Virginia with DataRobot, WVU partnership

By Eric Cravey, Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state of West Virginia has a new technology company it can call on to solve big problems.

DataRobot, which recently opened an office in Morgantown and hired its first local employee, wants to help grow the state’s tech economy with its presence here. The San Francisco-based firm founded in 2012 in Boston and specializes in artificial intelligence solutions, also wants to help keep West Virginians in the state as one of its key goals.

West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey served as emcee at a press conference held Thursday at the WVU Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown where he was joined by West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, Dr. Clay Marsh and DataRobot CEO Dan Wright.

The partnership announced Wednesday is a culmination of months of interactions McCuskey had with Wright when the state auditor’s office was searching for tools to enhance McCuskey’s transparency initiative relating to the American Rescue Plan and how the state’s municipalities use those funds…

