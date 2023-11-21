Agency LMC proudly announces successful launch of brand and website redesign for the Beverly Heritage Center

West Virginia Press Association

ELKINS, W.Va. — Agency LMC, a woman-owned boutique marketing agency based in Elkins, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive rebranding and website overhaul for the Beverly Heritage Center. This transformative project is designed to offer modern, user-friendly access to information about Beverly while seamlessly integrating Rich Mountain Battlefield, Historic Beverly Preservation, and Beverly Heritage Center into a unified platform that preserves the town’s rich heritage and history.

Lori Chenoweth, owner and project manager of Agency LMC expressed, “This project extended beyond the creation of a single website. It aimed to bring together well-established brands and organizations to collectively promote a cohesive message.”

The rebranding of these organizations marked the initial step toward shaping the new website. The objective was to maintain the familiarity of each organization’s existing branding while infusing a refreshing update. Both brand colors and logos were revitalized to strike a balance between preserving the past and embracing innovation while still showcasing the enduring attractions that Beverly has to offer.

Phyllis Baxter, president of Historic Beverly Preservation, shared, “The Beverly Heritage Center team has been excited to work with Agency LMC as they not only brought our outdated websites up to modern standards but integrated our organizations into one, coordinated Beverly Heritage Center hub.”

A highlight of the website redesign is the incorporation of captivating, large-scale imagery that immerses users in the heart of Beverly. Pop-up photos of local buildings and scenic vistas provide an authentic glimpse into the town’s past and present. The homepage’s side-scrolling feature—which functions as an interactive timeline—invites users to experience Beverly as the storyteller of its own history.

This meticulous attention to detail and visual storytelling approach sets this website apart from conventional tourism platforms. The strategies employed to rejuvenate a cherished and well-established brand enable the organization to consolidate the town’s offerings into one cohesive online destination.

Agency LMC’s successful collaboration with the Beverly Heritage Center has resulted in a brand and website that not only celebrates the town’s history and charm, but also serves as a one-stop hub for the community, history enthusiasts, and tourists alike, encouraging users to explore and learn more about Beverly.

For additional information about the project and to explore the newly revamped website, please visit beverlyheritagecenter.org.

About LMC

Agency LMC is a boutique, full-service advertising, marketing, and public relations agency in Elkins, West Virginia. LMC offers expert services in strategic planning, print design, web design, social media management, copywriting, outreach strategy, photography, and videography, among other capabilities. LMC strives to create and enhance brand position and awareness through strategic marketing and implementation. For more information, contact LMC at 304.614.2363 or visit our website at agencylmc.com.