Agency LMC Makes its mark at West Virginia public relations awards ceremony

WV Press Release Sharing

ELKINS, W.Va. – Agency LMC (LMC), a boutique full-service agency, offering advertising, marketing, and public relations, brought home numerous awards from the 2023 West Virginia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA-WV) annual Crystal Awards.

Members of the Elkins-based agency attended the Aug. 15 awards ceremony located in Charleston.

The agency was among the top scoring in the PRSA Crystal Awards’ Tactic Category, which recognizes outstanding public relations tactics that contribute to the success of overall programs or campaigns. Out of the five finalists, LMC was recognized for two of the three Best of West Virginia Overall tactics:

Best of West Virginia Overall Tactic Gold for its external website created for Omni Associates.

Best of West Virginia Overall Tactic Silver for its social media graphics created for The Center for Rural Health Development, Inc.’s HPV Vaccination Campaign.

“I am incredibly proud of our team and deeply grateful to our clients for their unwavering trust and partnership,” stated Lori Chenoweth, Vision and Strategy Director at Agency LMC. “These accolades are a testament to the dedication, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence that defines our agency.”

LMC was also presented with five Award of Merit honors for the following tactics:

Barbour Community Health Association – Diabetes Tracking Booklet: Collateral.

Tucker Community Foundation: Annual Report.

Coplin Health Systems – What Does it All Mean? Campaign: Social Media Video.

The Center for Rural Health Development Inc. – HPV Vaccination Campaign Posters: Collateral.

Upshur County Visitor Center – Rack Card Series: Collateral.

“We look forward to continuing to elevate our clients’ brands and stories, setting new standards in the industry, and celebrating even greater successes together in the future,” expanded Chenoweth.

The PRSA WV’s Crystal Awards is an annual celebration of the campaigns and tactics work of the state’s public relations practitioners, agencies, and college students. This year’s judging panel, the PRSA-Baton Rouge, Louisiana Chapter, considered five elements in the tactics scoring process: research, planning, implementation, creativity, and evaluation– set forth by the Public Relations Society of America.

About LMC

LMC is a boutique full-service advertising, marketing, and public relations agency in Elkins, West Virginia. LMC offers expert services in strategic planning, print design, web design, social media management, copywriting, outreach strategy, photography, and videography, among other capabilities. LMC strives to create and enhance brand position and awareness through strategic marketing and implementation.

For more information, contact LMC at 304-614-2363 or visit our website at agencylmc.com.