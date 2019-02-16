Addiction program to add location in W.Va. Eastern Panhandle
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON — West Virginia will expand a state pilot program to address substance use disorder at the local level to a second location as Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that Berkeley and Jefferson counties will be the next site of the initiative.
The project provides state resources to existing community partners to expand resources for prevention, early intervention, treatment, overdose reversal, family support and recovery.
The first pilot project, announced in February 2018, is based in Wyoming County and is now being finalized before beginning. The Wyoming project is a joint effort along with the state Office of Drug Control Policy and Marshall University.
The Berkeley/Jefferson project in the northern portion of the state will instead team with West Virginia University. …
Read more at https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/addiction-program-to-add-location-in-eastern-panhandle/article_41fa2908-a6dc-5505-baf2-d83cde3e2e1e.html#utm_source=herald-dispatch.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletter%2Fdaily-headlines%2F&utm_medium=email&utm_content=read%20more
Related stories:
- Outcry prompts Jefferson BOE to ask for more data on Rockwool plant in Eastern Panhandle
- Addiction treatment program coming to Western Regional Jail in West Virginia
- WVU pilot program gives addicted moms in eastern Panhandle a second chance
- WV Legislative lookahead: Eastern Panhandle lawmakers offer wish list for 2018