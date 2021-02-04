Actress Jennifer Garner challenges Kanawha County high school seniors to fill out the FAFSA

By Catherine Caudill, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston native and Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner has issued a challenge to Kanawha County high school seniors: Fill out the FAFSA.

The FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is a form the state and federal governments use to determine if students pursuing higher education are eligible for financial aid, including grants, scholarships, work-study jobs and loans.

Garner, an alumna of George Washington High, recorded a video message for Kanawha seniors that was shared by Kanawha County Schools on its YouTube channel Friday.

“Good morning, Kanawha County high school seniors!” she opens. “I know it has been a challenging school year for all of you and for all Kanawha County students. But I want to encourage you today by telling you about free money for college or career school.” …

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/actress-jennifer-garner-challenges-kanawha-high-school-seniors-to-fill-out-the-fafsa/article_b2f2f3cb-835e-541f-b8bd-e38375db3cc1.html