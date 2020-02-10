AARP WV shares information on the ‘Longevity Economy Outlook

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — According to information presented by AARP West Virginia State President Jane Marks, West Virginians 50 and older will be prime economic drivers for decades to come.

Jane Marks

Marks, a panelist at the West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Breakfast last week, talked about the economic influence of West Virginians 50 and older and shared data.

In 2018, the 50-plus segment contributed $8.3 trillion into the economy, an impact that will jump to $28.2 trillion when the Gen-Alpha generation turns 50 in 2050, said Marks.

The economic infusion by the older segment of American society would constitute the “third largest economy in the world,” behind the United States and China, Marks said.

The press association, which represents West Virginia newspapers, organized a panel discussion about concerns with aging in West Virginia at the annual Legislative Breakfast, which marked the half-way point of the 2020 session of the Legislature. Speakers at the breakfast included House and Senate leadership.