‘A very deserving recipient’: Mercer County resident wins $1 million in West Virginia vaccination lottery

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — When Heather Coburn heard an announcement calling her and other Bill Cole Automall employees to the mall’s main showroom, she had no idea that West Virginia’s governor and his dog had a $1 million prize for her.

Coburn, who has worked at the Bill Cole Automall since 2000, was beyond surprised when Gov. Jim Justice told her that she was a $1 million winner in the “Do it for Babydog” COVID vaccination sweepstakes. The governor brought the drawing’s namesake, Babydog, to Mercer County for the special occasion.

“I didn’t know the governor was coming,” she said as she held the big check shaped like a bone. “All I knew was Mr. Cole was going to make an announcement. I figured it was some kind of giveaway. I didn’t know what kind.”

Coburn said she was vaccinated against COVID-19 around March 31, but didn’t sign up for the “Do It for Baby Dog” sweepstakes until about three weeks ago…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/a-very-deserving-recipient-mercer-county-resident-wins-1-million-in-vaccination-lottery/article_9bbe5906-df88-11eb-9f89-efab5a3e4d39.html