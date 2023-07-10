A.V. Lauttamus Communications, Inc. – On Call Communications wins ATSI Award of Excellence

WV Press Release Sharing

WIERTON, W.Va. — A.V. Lauttamus Communications, Inc.- On Call Communications, has been honored with the exclusive ATSI 2023 Award of Excellence.

This award is presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry’s Trade Association for providers of telecommunications and call center services including telephone answering and message delivery across North America and the UK. Lauttamus Communications, Inc. On Call Communications was presented with the award at ATSI’s 2023 conference held in Atlanta, GA.

Independent judges are contracted by ATSI to evaluate message services over a six month period. The scoring criteria includes:

– Response Time

– Courteousness of Customer Service Rep

– Accuracy of Call

– Knowledge of Account

– Overall Impression of Call

The award started 27 years ago as a means to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call handling experience. ATSI was founded in 1942 as a National Trade Association representing live answering services.

Paul Lauttamus, President, said “we are honored and humbled to receive this award.” “It’s a testament to the commitment of our staff to deliver quality customer service on every call for every customer,” he added.

A.V. Lauttamus Communications, Inc. provides inbound call center services to many diverse public and private customers in 38 states. Last year, the company answered more than 2.8 million calls for customers.

“We pride ourselves on providing 24/7365 service; we’re one of only a few such businesses offering inbound call center services and mission critical alarm monitoring on a 24-hour basis,” added Lauttamus.”

For more information, contact Lauttamus Communications & Security (1-800-285-2197)

https://www.lauttamus.com