A taste of the past: True Treats Candy honors West Virginia Day with treats from the state’s history

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying a favorite treat, especially when that treat stems from a story close to one’s heart.

True Treats Candy is bringing those memorable goodies to the public, as Susan Benjamin and Maryann Fisher have worked to collect the recipes of beloved treats for West Virginians, searching specifically for those that come with a wonderful story.

On Sunday, the Harpers Ferry business brought some of those treats from the past that have been dug up to the masses in a West Virginia Day celebration, providing beloved snacks like potato candy, corn flake candy and Native American three seeds to visitors.

Benjamin commented on the variety of treats that has a stronghold in the history of the state, with so many cohorts of people immigrating to the area and bringing their flavors with them. She used the examples of the famous pepperoni roll coming from the Italian immigrants, a take on the sausage roll loved by British miners, and how early West Virginias learned much about food from the Cherokee tribes nearby…

