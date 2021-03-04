A sampling of bills introduced in West Virginia Wednesday, March 3

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Here is a sampling of bills and resolutions introduced Wednesday, March 3. Local lead sponsors and co-sponsors, if any, are noted.

SB 555, to create the Semiquincentennial Commission for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. Sens. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, Randy Smith, R-Tucker, Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, co-sponsors.

HB 2865, to create a Police Officer’s Bill of Rights, to guarantee certain procedural safeguards to law enforcement officers during any investigation or interrogation or subsequent hearing that could lead to disciplinary action, demotion or dismissal. Delegate Phil Mallow, R-Marion, lead sponsor.

HB 2869, to forbid a state mask mandate. Delegate Buck Jennings, R-Preston, co-sponsor.

HB 2904, the Robin W. Ames Memorial Act, which provides for enhanced penalties for unlawfully using electronic communication devices while driving. Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, sponsor…



