‘A gem unlike any other’: West Virginia Governor notes Hatfield-McCoy Trail successful season

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — West Virginia’s governor recognized the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system Tuesday for a record-breaking year that saw almost 65,000 trail permits sold during the 2020 season.

Gov. Jim Justice congratulated the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority for a successful season and recognized the entire region for its continued growth and investment in West Virginia tourism.

In 2020, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System sold nearly 65,000 trail permits, which represents the highest number of annual permits ever sold, and the system’s 20th consecutive year of growth in ridership. Despite an eight-week closure due the COVID-19 pandemic, permit sales still saw a 15 percent increase over 2019 sales. The system had more than 8,500 new riders on the trail system in 2020.

More than 80 percent of total sales were to non-West Virginia residents with both resident and non-resident ridership growing for the year, according to the governor’s office…

