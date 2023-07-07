90th West Virginia Open begins the road to Berry Hills Country Club



WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first of six state-wide qualifiers for the 90th West Virginia Open Championship took place Thursday in Shepherdstown at The Club at Cress Creek. Nearly two dozen golfers teed it up in hopes of obtaining eight spots available today into the final field of the West Virginia Open which will take place at Berry Hills Country Club July 26-28.

“The course is in the best shape in the last five years and it’s always nice seeing folks from the eastern

panhandle compete for a state championship,” said John Francisco, head golf professional at The Club at Cress Creek.

Earning Medalist Honors was Francisco who fired a two over par 73. Other qualifiers were:

Jeremy Thompson of Martinsburg;

Drew Kessler of Harpers Ferry;

Christopher Neighbors of Charles Town;

Dylan Carroll of Kearneysville;

Ethan Hardy of Charles Town;

Sam Harrison of Stephenson, Va.; and

Alix Lewis of Martinsburg.

Alternates are Tanner Elliott of Charles Town and Noah Reasbeck of Martinsburg.



“This Championship showcases the very best golfers in our state,” said West Virginia Golf Association

Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “We are excited to host this year’s Championship at Berry Hills Country Club and to have WVU Medicine as our presenter.”



The WV Open Championship has a rich 89-year history. Legendary professional golfer Sam Snead holds

the record for the most WV Open victories at 17. The defending champion is Christian Brand. The WV Open features the best amateur and professional golfers in West Virginia.

For today’s leaderboard, visit WV Open Qualifier – The Club at Cress Creek.

For more information, please visit wvga.org.

–

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating

System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors.

We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia.