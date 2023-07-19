90th West Virginia Golf Association Open gets another 18 qualifiers at Bridgeport Country Club

Noah Seivertson of Wheeling earns Medalist honor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The fifith of six statewide qualifiers for the 90th West Virginia Open Championship took place Monday at Bridgeport Country Club. Over 50 golfers hoped to qualify for 18 spots in the Championship later this month, plus two alternates.

Earning Medalist Honors with a three-under-par 69 was Noah Seivertson of Wheeling. Other qualifiers were:

Andrew Strope of Rayland, Ohio;

Matt Gissy of Weston;

Brent Rhoades;

Anthony Rogers of Clarksburg;

Jace Lancaster of Clarksburg;

Solas Chhin-Kreiner of Morgantown;

Adam Gill of Wheeling

Alex Louk of Buckhannon;

Caleb Osborne of Tunnelton;

Jason Grimmett of Hurricane;

Matthew Allen of Newburg;

Eli Lambie of Moundsville;

Andrew Ridgway of Bridgeport;

Brandon Lawhorn of St. Marys;

“We’re always happy to host WVGA events and the course is in great shape for these outstanding golfers,” said Bridgeport’s Head Golf Professional Mike Gervais.

Other highlights of the day included six birdies for Brandon Lawhorn and five birdies each for Mark Walker and Doug Wallace of Morgantown.

For today’s leaderboard, visit WV Open Qualifier – Bridgeport Country Club.

Qualifying concludes Thursday, July 20, at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield, Va. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

