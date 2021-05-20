67-year-old West Virginia resident is winning local, state and national powerlifting competitions in his age group in the bench press

By Julia Manley, WV News

CLARKSBURG W.Va. — Harrison Chief Magistrate Mark Gorby has always been active, and recently began participating in powerlifting competitions.

Gorby, 67, has been bench pressing 260 to 270 pounds in the 198-pound weight division, age 65-69 category. Gorby participates in events that include testing to prevent participants from using performance-enhancers.

“I thought, ‘Well, I should try it,’ so last December I got into the American Powerlifting Association state meet and the United States Powerlifting Association state meet that were about a week apart,” Gorby said. “I ended up winning both and setting the state record in both.”

After the state events, he competed in April at the national championship. This competition was held in Oregon, Missouri, Connecticut and West Virginia (Martinsburg).

“They had them all at the same time so they can see the scores from everywhere, and the next day they announced it,” Gorby said. “I ended up winning the national.” …

