50th West Virginia Women’s Senior Amateur Championship opens Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 50th playing of the West Virginia Women’s Senior Amateur Championship, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and presented by PSIMED, got underway Monday at Canaan Valley Resort. Three-time Champion Karen Kinnett of Shepherdstown fired a four over par 76 to tie with Patti Maroney of Glen Dale and Lynn Roth of Charleston for the in the Championship division.lead the field of 46 golfers.

“The WVGA always enjoys hosting state championships and events at State Park golf courses in West Virginia,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “It’s been a while since we’ve been here at Canaan, but we’re glad to be back.”

Canaan’s Sherri Harold said, “We’re glad to have the senior women back here again.” Leaders in other divisions after the first day are:

Championship Net: Sylke Knuppel of Shepherdstown;

First Flight Gross: Janie Webber of Daniels;

First Flight Net: Carolyn Outman of Hurricane;

Second Flight Gross: Annett Thayer of Hernshaw,

Second Flight Net: Anna Kinker of Daniels;

Third Flight Gross: Judy Hutchins of Winfield;

Third Flight Net: Lois Kinneer of Hurricane;

Fourth Flight Gross: Kimberly Mann of Hernando, Fla.;

Fourth Flight Net: Susan Thompson of South Charleston;

Silver Gross and Net: Kathy Thompson of Summersville;

Gold Gross: Janie Webber of Daniels; and

Gold Net: Lenora Thomas of Fayetteville.

Other highlights of the day include three birdies for Kathy Thompson and two birdies each for Karen Kinnett, Patricia Maroney and Karen Rainey of Daniels.

The final day of competition features a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Click here to see today’s full leaderboard: 2023 WV Women’s Senior Amateur.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior women and men, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.