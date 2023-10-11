40th ChiliFest to include a variety of activities, competitions Saturday in Huntington

Event designated as West Virginia State Chili Championship

Jesten Richardson, HD Media

HUNTINGTON, W.Va — ChiliFest, the West Virginia State Chili Championship, will bring live music, competitions and other activities to downtown Huntington on Saturday as it returns in its 40th anniversary year.

During ChiliFest, which will be on 3rd Avenue between 8th and 10th streets and Pullman Square, Hammertown and City Heat will perform and attendees will have the opportunity to participate in several games and a Marshall Health Kids Corner and to sample chili from community teams, the Ronald McDonald House and International Chili Society, or ICS, members for $1 per sample.

“So much of it is people being together, being downtown in a social environment and sharing and enjoying chili,” said Ron Smith, creator and organizer of ChiliFest.

“The street is usually packed with people,” Smith said. “There’s been estimates that throughout the day, that upwards of 20,000 people are there … It’s just a big community embrace of the event.”

ChiliFest is in its second year back following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington. …

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/40th-chilifest-to-include-a-variety-of-activities-competitions-saturday/article_57ae8049-4ad4-5040-901d-c63550e803ac.html?utm_source=herald-dispatch.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletters%2Famupdate%2F%3F-dc%3D1697022009&utm_medium=email&utm_content=headline