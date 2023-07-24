34th WVGA Parent-Child Tournament winners – Jim and Adam Cyrus of Huntington – top field by one stroke

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 34th WV Parent-Child Championship, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), concluded Sunday at The Resort at Glade Springs. Saturday’s four-way tie after Round One saw the father-son team of Jim and Adam Cyrus of Huntington take the championship with a 21 under par 123. They finished one stroke ahead of Jackson and Jake Woodburn of Scott Depot. The team of Hunter and John O’Neal of Bluefield, Va., finished two strokes off the lead and one stroke ahead of a five-way tie for fourth.

Adam and Jim Cyrus of Huntington

The Extended Family champions, Luke and Clayton Thomas of Proctorville, Ohio, extended their first round lead to finish at 13 under par 131. Linda and Jared Taylor of Bluefield held onto their first round lead to finish at 10 under par 134.

“The course was in good shape for this event and the greens were rolling well,” said Glade Springs’ Head Golf Professional Kyle Long.

Other top flight winners were:

First Flight: Keith and Keith Morgan of Morgantown, (-18) 126;

Second Flight: Andrew and Jay Miller of Scott Depot, (-13) 131;

Third Flight: Ed and Josh Littlehales of Milton, (-6) 138;

Fourth Flight: Joel and Stephen McDavid of Scott Depot, (-5) 139;

Fifth Flight: Rich and Drew DeHart of Barboursville, (-1) 143; and

Sixth Flight: Terry and AJ Warne of Bridgeport, (+9) 153.



Other highlights of the tournament’s play include 20 birdies for the team of Ben and Bob Ramsey of Bluefield, Va., 19 birdies each for the teams of Tony and Jared Bryant of Bridgeport and Ben and Bob Ramsey of Bluefield, Va., 18 birdies and an eagle for the team of Hunter and John O’Neal of Bluefield, Va. and 17 birdies and two eagles for the team of Jackson and Jake Woodburn of Scott Depot.

