220 volunteers participate in Tygart Valley United Way Day of Action in West Virginia

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Thousands of volunteers across the globe came together on Monday to take part in the third-annual United Way Day of Action.

Locally, more than 220 volunteers gathered at Elkins City Park for the Tygart Valley United Way event Monday. The volunteers took part in a free lunch and a short meeting before embarking to numerous locations to provide renovation and beautification work. Each volunteer was given a T-shirt and the work was scheduled was from noon to 4 p.m.

“It was great that we were able to have some nice weather for the (beginning of the) event,” said Brittny Drennen, regional engagement director with United Way in Elkins and surrounding counties. “We are very happy with the turnout of volunteers. We actually had 60 working just here in Elkins. It was nice that this many people took time out of their schedules to help out.”

The volunteers’ stops in Randolph County included: The Randolph County Public Library (beautifying the library grounds), the Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center (staining staircase and privacy fence), Catholic Charities of WV (working on food pantry and stocking freezers), the Randolph County Humane Society (replacing fence at play yards) and the Elkins YMCA (landscaping)…

