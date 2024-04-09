2024 WV Golf Association tournament opens at Guyan with 4-way tie

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The 2024 West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) season opened with a four-way tie for the lead at Guyan Golf & Country Club for the WVGA Tri-State PGA Classic, featuring 46 amateur and professional players.

Tied for the lead after day one at four under par (-4) 67 are amateurs Ryan Bilby of Follansbee, Christian Brand of Scott Depot, Davey Jude of Kermit and Noah Mullens of Milton. Topping the professional leaderboard at one under par (-1) 70 was Cole Moore of Huntington.

“It’s an honor to host the best amateurs and professionals from the state,” WVGA’s Director of Junior Golf and Core Services Lucas Ware said, “We’d like to thank the Tri-State PGA organization for their support and Guyan Golf & Country Club for hosting this great event.”

Play resumes Tuesday and you can click here to follow live scoring.