2023 WV Senior Four-Ball Championship opens at Stonewall Resort

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Day one is in the books at the West Virginia Golf Association’s (WVGA) Senior Four-Ball Championship at Stonewall Resort.

Of the 11 teams in the Championship bracket, Jim Grimmett of Davin and Pat Carter of Huntington have the lead at six under par 66, with the help of five birdies. Jay Davis of St. Clairsville, Ohio and Bryan Myers of Wheeling are one stroke behind, with six birdies on the day.

The team of Richard Carder of Fort Ashby and Jim Carpenter of Martinsburg took the lead in the Senior bracket at three under par 69. They finished the day with a one stroke lead over Bill Boyle and Scott Bibbee of Vienna at two under par 70. There were 16 teams in the Senior bracket.

“It was a wonderful day to play golf in West Virginia today at Stonewall Resort, and we’re looking forward to tomorrow,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack.

“We are always glad to have WVGA here at Stonewall,” said Head Golf Professional Mike Rogers. “Chris Slack and his team run a great series of events all year and this is another great one!”

The Championship concludes Tuesday, September 19. Click here for today’s leaderboard.

