2023 WV Four-Ball Match Play Championship starts at Raven Golf Course

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Day one is in the books at the West Virginia Golf Association’s (WVGA) Four-Ball Match Play Championship at The Raven Golf Course at Snowshoe Resort and the leaders are single strokes apart.

The team of Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot and Davey Jude of Kermit top the leaderboard at seven under par 65 on the strength of five birdies and an eagle. One stroke back in second is the team of Sam O’Dell of Hurricane and Pat Carter of Huntington. Tied for third at five under par 67 are the team of Jared Taylor of Bluefield and Jess Ferrell of Fairmont and the team of Duncan Waugaman and Cam Roam, both of Huntington. Rounding out the top five teams, at three under par 69, is the team of Trenton Roush of Point Pleasant and Michael Roush of Mason.

These scores do not carry over to match play on the weekend.

“It was a perfect day to play golf in West Virginia today at The Raven at Snowshoe Resort,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “We have 16 great teams this weekend.”

The Championship moves to the first day of match play on Saturday.

