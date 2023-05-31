104th WV Amateur Championship sees leader change on third day at The Greenbrier

Cameron Jarvis, 19 years old, of Barboursville is new leader; Final round started today at 8 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Although the lead changed on the third day of the 104th WV Amateur Championship, the young are still leading the way.

After three rounds of play, 19-year-old Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville scored three under par today to take the overall lead at one under par 209, thanks to six birdies today. The Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston, sponsored by United Bank and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), saw third round play back on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier.

Jack Michael of Huntington, the 16-year-old who led the first two rounds, fell to third today with a one over par 71 and a three-day total of two over par 212. He is behind Davey Jude of Kermit who scored a three under par 67 on the day, leaving him at even par 210 for the three days.

Christian Brand and Cory Hoshor, both of Scott Depot, are tied for fourth with a three-day total of three over par 213 as the final round moves back to the Old White Course on Wednesday.

“Every single shot matters and I have a lot of golf still to play,” said Jarvis. “I’m a Type I diabetic and the most important thing to me is that I’m healthy. This is the first time in five years I’ve been healthy heading into this tournament. If I’m healthy, the golf will be there.”

Jude said, “I played pretty solid today. Being one back is an ideal position for tomorrow. I feel fine and I’m hitting the ball well.”

“It wasn’t my best day and I put myself out of position sometimes,” said Michael. “I was disappointed to lose the lead, but other people played great. I think I can make a stand on Old White tomorrow. It’s going to take a low round of golf to win this, but I can do it. I just need to make some easy pars and some good birdies.”

“We are getting more and more junior golfers, as today’s leader board shows,” said The Greenbrier’s Head Golf Professional Hill Herrick. “The WVGA with their First Tee program and Callaway Junior Tour are getting more young people interested and involved in the lifelong game of golf. It’s certainly showed this week, with the first two

rounds topped by a 16-year-old and the third round topped by a 19-year-old.”

“Astorg Auto, Mercedes-Benz and United Bank are all pleased to support not only the West Virginia Golf

Association and its members, but we’re especially pleased to recognize the young golfers taking part in and leading this event,” said Astorg Auto General Manager Tyler Astorg.

The 104th West Virginia Amateur will continue through May 31st at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 96 of the past 104 years.

