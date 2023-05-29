104th WV Amateur Championship sees challenging weather at The Greenbrier

Jack Michael of Huntington first-day leader with a two-under-par 68

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With chilly, rainy weather more typical of March than late May, The Greenbrier saw 120 players tee off Sunday on the Meadows Course during Round One of the 104th WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston, sponsored by United Bank and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA).

Round two started today at 8 a.m.

Jack Michael of Huntington topped the first-day leader board with a two-under-par 68.

Following Michael, the next 29 players were within five strokes of each other.

Four players tied for second at even par 70: Woody Woodward of Bridgeport’ Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville; Clayton Thomas of Proctorville, Ohio; and Chad Baldwin of Greenbank. Cam Roan of Huntington and Jackson Hill of Daniels tied for sixth at one over par 71. Tied for eighth at two over par 72 were: Brian Anania of Scott Depot; Tad Tomblin of Alum Creek; Bryson Beaver of Elkview; Jonathan Clark of Hurricane; and Sam O’Dell of Hurricane. Five players tied for 13th at three over par 73 and 14 players tied for 18th at four over par 74.

Five players each scored five birdies: Woody Woodward of Bridgeport; Chad Baldwin of Greenbank; Tommy Evans of Charles Town; Bryson Beaver of Elkview; and defending champion Noah Mullens of Milton.

“Astorg Auto is proud to thank Mercedes-Benz and United Bank for their continued participation and support of the growth of golf in West Virginia through the 104th West Virginia Amateur Golf Championship at The Greenbrier Resort,” said Astorg Auto General Manager Tyler Astorg.

“The West Virginia Amateur is off to a great start, beginning on the challenging Meadows Course. With tight holes and stacked side bunkers, strategy becomes an issue,” said The Greenbrier’s Head Golf Professional Hill Herrick. “The Greenbrier looks forward to providing a challenging but fair test for these talented competitors throughout the remainder of the week.”

Over 400 golfers from West Virginia competed to qualify for 120 spots in this year’s Amateur Championship during seven events, including six past champions.

The opening round concluded with a player dinner and reception at The Schoolhouse Hotel sponsored by United Bank. Over 150 attended the opening dinner ceremonies of the 104th West Virginia Amateur Championship.

The 104th West Virginia Amateur will continue through May 31st at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 96 of the past 104 years.

