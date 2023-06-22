US Census shares data for West Virginia

State’s population was 1,793,716 in 2020, a 3.2% decrease from 2010

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In recognition of WV Day, the US Census Bureau has shared the following information and searchable links for West Virginia

In its ‘America Counts’ data, the Census has a state-by-state look at the demographic changes the new 2020 Census results reveal.

West Virginia’s population was 1,793,716 in 2020, a 3.2% decrease from 2010.

West Virginia is the 41st largest state by area and was the 35th state to join the Union. Learn more about the geography and history of West Virginia.

Did you know:

The top employed industry is educational services, health care, and social assistance .

. 17,031 companies had less than five employees.

companies had less than five employees. The average commute is 25.7 minutes, compared to the United States average of 25.6 minutes.

Learn more about the state’s business and economy on data.census.gov.

The results of the 2020 Census show that: