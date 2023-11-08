Media Advisory: Seven college presidents on Higher Education panel at WV Small Communities Big Solutions Conference

Congressional and legislative leaders speaking Thursday

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) has issued the following media advisory.

What : WV Solutions’ Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference

When : All day, Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Thursday, Nov. 9.

Where : WVSOM Conference Center – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, 400 Lee Street North, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Completing Wednesday’s agenda at the Small Communities Big Solutions Conference is the 5:30 p.m. panel discussion featuring seven college presidents:

Aligning Higher Education for the Workforce of Tomorrow: Strategies and Partnerships for Economic Growth. The panel will be Moderated by Bill Bissett, State Director, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s Office, and includes the following panelists: President James Nemitz, President Brad Smith, President Kendra Boggess, President Ericke Cage, President Bonny Copenhaver, President Casey Sacks, President Ramon Stuart

On Thursday, Nov. 9, the highlights include:

At 10 a.m., comments from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congressional Representatives (NOTE – Some of all of these could be video comments)

At 1 p.m, there is a Legislative Lookahead: Anticipating Policy Priorities • moderated by Richie Heath, Bowles Rice LLP

Speaker Roger Hanshaw, WV House of Delegates Delegate Shawn Hornbuckle, WV House of Delegates Senator Mike Maroney, WV State Senate Senator Jack Woodrum, WV State Senate



For more information of assistance, contact WVSOM Communication Director Don Smith at 304-647-6372 or [email protected]