Media Advisory: Seven college presidents on Higher Education panel at WV Small Communities Big Solutions Conference

on

Congressional and legislative leaders speaking Thursday

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) has issued the following media advisory.

What: WV Solutions’ Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference

When: All day, Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Thursday, Nov. 9.

Where: WVSOM Conference Center – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, 400 Lee Street North, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Completing Wednesday’s agenda at the Small Communities Big Solutions Conference is the 5:30 p.m. panel discussion featuring seven college presidents:

Aligning Higher Education for the Workforce of Tomorrow: Strategies and  Partnerships for Economic Growth. The panel will be Moderated by Bill Bissett, State Director, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s Office, and includes the following panelists: President James Nemitz, President Brad Smith, President Kendra Boggess, President Ericke Cage, President Bonny Copenhaver, President Casey Sacks, President Ramon Stuart 

On Thursday, Nov. 9, the highlights include:

At 10 a.m., comments from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congressional Representatives  (NOTE – Some of all of these could be video comments)

At 1 p.m, there is a Legislative Lookahead: Anticipating Policy Priorities • moderated by Richie Heath, Bowles Rice LLP  

  • Speaker Roger Hanshaw, WV House of Delegates  
    • Delegate Shawn Hornbuckle, WV House of Delegates 
    • Senator Mike Maroney, WV State Senate 
    • Senator Jack Woodrum, WV State Senate 

For more information of assistance, contact WVSOM Communication Director Don Smith at 304-647-6372 or [email protected]

SCBS-Conference-Agenda-2023-PDFDownload

