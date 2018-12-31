WVPA ‘Legislative Lookahead’ panels set for Friday; Registration continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Registration continues for the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead on Friday, Jan. 4, at the West Virginia Cultural Center at the Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25317

The annual series of panel discussions preview issues the state Legislature will address during the session.

AGENDA:

Panel 1.​ – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Marijuana, moderated by Mary Heath, executive editor​ of the Journal of Martinsburg​

Panel 2 – 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: State ​Budget, moderated by Greg Moore, executive editor of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.​

Legislative Leadership Presentations – Noon until 1:30 p.m.: Lunch ​with keynote addresses​ by​ Senator Mitch Carmichael, President of the W.Va. Senate; Delegate Roger Hanshaw, Speaker of the W.Va. House of Delegates; moderated by Don Smith, executive director the West Virginia Press Association; and updates on other topics on legislative interest for 2019.

Panel 3 – 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Education – ​moderated by ​Christina Myer, executive editor of the Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Panelists will include legislators, government officials and leaders in the topic-related industries.

Lunch: On-site, ​presented by the West Virginia State Medical Association.

Parking: Metered parking at the Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25317 ; free parking at Laidley Field (1549 Piedmont Rd, Charleston, WV 25311) with Capitol Shuttle Transportation.

Registration is $20 per person and includes lunch and refreshments. The deadline to register is Jan. 3. You can register online at eventbrite — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-west-virginia-press-association-legislative-lookahead-tickets-53291868413 — by email with Dalton Walker, dwalker@wvpress.org, or by calling Dalton at the WVPA at 304-342-1011.

This year, with the event at the W.Va. Division of Culture and History’s Cultural Center on the grounds of the Capitol Complex, media will have an opportunity to visit the Capitol and experience the Culture Center.