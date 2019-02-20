WV House votes down education omnibus bill, strike continues another day
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN and RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates voted Tuesday to kill an omnibus education bill that would have provided a pay raise to teachers and school workers, but also would have opened the door to charter schools, education savings accounts and other measures opposed by teachers and school worker unions.
The state leaders of the three major public school employee unions, at about 6:45 p.m., called for the strike to continue Wednesday, eliciting cheers from a crowd of about 300 outside the House chamber doors.
The House vote to kill the bill, officially a vote to postpone it “indefinitely,” was 53-45. A previous motion to delay consideration of the bill until 4 p.m. Tuesday failed by the same margin. When the House reconvened for the 6 p.m. session, no delegate made a motion to reconsider killing the bill.
