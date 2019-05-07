WV education dept. releases report on special session forums, surveys
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education released Tuesday its report on the eight forums it held across the state and the surveys it collected regarding the upcoming special legislative session on education.
The report, which strongly recommends not creating non-public school vouchers, can be found at wvde.us/edvoices.
“It captures public input of more than 20,000 West Virginians to help inform the special legislative session,” the report says.
