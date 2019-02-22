Latest News:
By February 22, 2019 Read More →

With strike and overhaul bill currently dead, other ed bills considered

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Capitol Thursday was completely, or nearly, devoid of striking public school workers, and state union officials and others involved in the strikes said they didn’t hear of anyone continuing a work stoppage.

The House Education Committee, no longer focused on the seemingly dead education overhaul bill that ignited the strike, has been considering multiple bills, and advancing some, as the regular legislative session heads toward its March 9 close.

So has the Senate Education Committee, to a lesser extent.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature, Uncategorized

Comments are closed.