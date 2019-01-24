‘Winston’s Bill’ passes West Virginia Senate committee

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Casey Johnson of Fairmont closely followed the progress of “Winston’s Bill” this week as it was passed at the committee level in the state Senate.

“I sat in my kitchen listening to it via my cell phone,” he said. “When it passed through, I will admit I did cry happy tears.”

The animal cruelty bill is named after Winston, the Yorkie who was found abandoned without food, water or shelter this past summer in Rivesville.

