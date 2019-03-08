Latest News:
March 8, 2019

‘Winston’s Bill’ likely dead in West Virginia House

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

Casey Johnson of Fairmont and his girlfriend, Kelley Millione-Stalnaker, adopted Winston after he was abandoned.
(Times West Virginian photo by Eric Hrin)

FAIRMONT, W.Va.  — It was a devastating day Thursday for supporters of “Winston’s Bill,” the animal cruelty bill named after a little Yorkie allegedly found abandoned without food, water or shelter this past summer in Rivesville.

Jared Hunt, communications director for the West Virginia House of Delegates, said late Thursday that the bill was “likely dead.”

“Absent any type of rules suspension to move it back on and up the calendar, the bill is likely dead for the session,” he said.

