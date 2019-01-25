West Virginia Senate takes up bill to cut off legislative pay during budget impasses
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If future Legislatures get tangled up in monthslong budget impasses, most legislators would get paid only for the first five days, under legislation taken up in the Senate Finance Committee Thursday (Senate Bill 263).
“It all stems from the special sessions a couple of years ago when we were here for months and months and couldn’t agree on a budget,” said Sen. Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, the lead sponsor of the bill and a former Finance Committee chairman.
Prezioso said the bill was inspired by budget impasses in 2016 and 2017 that dragged on into the summer, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
