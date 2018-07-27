West Virginia Secretary of State Warner disqualifies Blankenship from ballot

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a nearly 48-hour review, the Secretary of State’s Office rejected the candidacy of former coal baron Don Blankenship for U.S. Senate.

“According to the plain language of the law, which controls my decision, a candidate who loses the primary election cannot use the nomination-certificate process to run another campaign in the general election,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. “Any other decision would be contrary to the law.”

According to a letter from Steve Connolly, deputy secretary of state and chief legal counsel, the Blankenship campaign was able to collect enough valid signatures to place the Constitution Party nominee on the ballot.