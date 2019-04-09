West Virginia native’s film, ‘Mine 9,’ set to premiere on Friday in Princeton

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — A movie that will have one of its premieres at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton on Friday is described by its director as a “claustrophobic thriller,” but one that also pays tribute to the dangerous profession of coal mining.

Eddie Mensore, a West Virginia native and independent filmmaker who directed, wrote and produced the film, said “Mine 9” takes place deep inside a coal mine and involves nine miners who are trapped with a limited supply of oxygen after a methane explosion.

“What gave me the inspiration is that I am a filmmaker and all of us from West Virginia know about coal mines,” he said last week. “Nobody has ever made this movie. That was really the inspiration.”

